Outlook 2025: What next for investment trusts according to the AIC, Winterflood and Temple Bar

Joining Linus are Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the Association of Investment Companies; Shavar Halberstadt, equity research analyst at Winterflood Securities and Charles Cade, board member and director at Temple Bar investment trust and Vietnam Enterprise Investments. The panel covered the state of investment trusts in 2024, from continued discounts, controversies, M&A activity and the future of the sector in 2025. For more of Investment Week's 2025 outlooks, click here to check out the website.