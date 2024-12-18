Outlook 2025: What next for investment trusts according to the AIC, Winterflood and Temple Bar

In this video, Investment Week's reporter Linus Uhlig continues the 2025 Outlook series with an expert panel to recap the past 12 months in the investment trust sector, before turning to what can be expected in the closed-ended world in 2025.
Joining Linus are Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the Association of Investment Companies; Shavar Halberstadt, equity research analyst at Winterflood Securities and Charles Cade, board member and director at Temple Bar investment trust and Vietnam Enterprise Investments. The panel covered the state of investment trusts in 2024, from continued discounts, controversies, M&A activity and the future of the sector in 2025. For more of Investment Week's 2025 outlooks, click here to check out the website.
