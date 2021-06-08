Temple Bar Investment Trust

Which trusts manoeuvred during 2020 and which stood their ground?

Turnover in focus during pandemic

clock 08 June 2021 • 4 min read
How much longer will value funds keep heads above water?

Redefining value amid high-profile manager exits

clock 21 September 2020 •
Consolidation expected as heavyweight UK equity income trusts look for new homes

Radical changes could be on the horizon

clock 23 April 2020 •
Mundy's Temple Bar suffers downgrade on dividend cut impact

J.P. Morgan Cazenove turns 'neutral' on investment trust

clock 08 April 2020 •
Mundy's Moment: The rise of private equity

Making good use of the asset class

clock 09 October 2019 •
Mundy's Moments: Value and me always

Choosing a good fund still requires personal touch

clock 07 August 2019 •
Mundy's Moment: Diamonds in the rough

Picking the best of the worst performing companies

clock 14 June 2019 •
Mundy's Moments: Hold or fold?

Better to heed red flags than to be caught out by them

clock 10 April 2019 •
Investec's Mundy: I would say we are only half way through the global financial crisis

Staunch value investor

clock 24 September 2018 •
Mundy's Moments: Moats and peaks

Buffet's term may have 'peaked'

clock 24 July 2018 •
