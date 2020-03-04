investment trusts
Update: Pollen Street Secured Lending threatens PSC with legal action
In a letter to shareholders
Pantheon International names replacement as lead manager prepares to retire
Andrew Lebus to retire in 2021
Pollen Street Secured Lending sacks investment manager
Breach of obligations
What does the future hold for investment trust activism?
First 'activist' product due for flotation
Private equity trusts: What is the market missing?
Taking advantage of discounts in LPE trusts
Gresham House Strategic's Staveley hopes to become 'go-to' small-cap investment trust
High hopes following surge in share price total returns
New BlackRock Smaller Companies trust manager eschews wholesale changes
Retaining 'high-quality' growth bias
JPMAM overhauls China trust's dividend policy in bid to challenge Fidelity's dominance
Renamed J.P. Morgan China Growth & Income plc
Baillie Gifford 'still has work to do' to win over European Growth Trust investors
Oversubscribed tender offer
An active year for trust boards
Woodford drama proves independent oversight is necessary
Link and Invesco reported to have sold down Honeycomb shares
Offloading shares
Numis ditches Edinburgh IT
Removed from recommended list
Train's FGT outperformance to continue but 2% discount is not yet a 'bargain'
Share price dropped by 3.5%
Investment trusts outperform sister funds over 75% of the time - AJ Bell
'Alarming' performance differential
Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust to wind up following review
Numis said the move 'makes sense'
Equity trusts offer value as renewables and infrastructure premiums climb
Average discount narrowest in 20 years
Best-performing investment trusts 2019: UK SMID-caps dominate
Gold fund tops chart
Rising Sun Management to launch Japanese equity investment trust
Activist investment approach
Polar Capital: How to avoid value traps in the technology sector
Not focusing on valuation key to 'winning in the stockmarket'
Investment company secondary fundraising hits record level in 2019
All-time high £6.9bn raised
Investors 'underwhelmed' by Barnett replacement on Edinburgh investment trust
Mixed industry reaction to new appointment
Edinburgh IT set to dump Invesco's Barnett in favour of Majedie
Follows extended period of underperformance
Monks investment trust drastically cuts exposure to cyclicals amid 'stretched valuations'
Weighting drops to over 26% of portfolio
Wise Funds' top ten trusts for income
The best picks for 2020