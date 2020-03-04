Winterflood Securities
Update: Stifel downgrades Woodford Patient Capital to 'hold'
Following share price drop to all-time low
The dangers of investment management fee reductions
Could impact of RDR and FCA study backfire?
Traditional equity trusts enjoy resurgence in 2018 but alternatives retain their allure
Twelve trusts launched so far this year
Winterflood issues warning over Franklin Templeton EM business following TEMIT management changes
Follows Hardenberg departure
Corporate actions help push trust discounts towards narrowest end of quarter level
Investment trust Q1 round-up
Winterflood's top investment trust picks for 2017
2016 model portfolio underperformed benchmark
IW podcast: Investment trust special with FundCalibre's McDermott
All the latest news from the trust industry
Revealed: Winners of the IW Investment Research Awards
Inaugural awards this week
Numis criticises board of Schroder UK Growth trust for not defending discount target
Trust analysts disappointed by decision
Investors eye beaten-up property sector
Buying opportunities within closed-ended sector?
Providers eye fractional ETF dealing services to meet pension and robo-advice demand
Investment services providers are beginning to offer fractional share dealing on exchange-traded funds to meet investor demand for lower entry levels on the vehicles.
'Leave' or 'remain'? The investment trusts to back whatever the outcome
Winterflood has recommended a number of investment trusts set to benefit from 'remain' or 'leave' verdicts in today's EU referendum.
Electra saga condemned as 'sad episode in investment trust history'
Analysts have hit out at last week's decision by the board of the £1.7bn Electra Private Equity investment company to terminate its contract with investment manager Electra Partners after four decades, warning the announcement has exacerbated an already...
Specialist property trusts buck outflows trend in first half of 2016
Yield-hungry investors have been flocking to specialist property trusts this year, against a backdrop of falling demand for more generalist property funds.
Widening discounts or a relief rally: How the EU referendum could impact trusts
Despite a recovery from the market turmoil seen in the first six weeks of the year, investor sentiment still remains weak, writes Winterflood's Simon Elliott.
Why the investment trust industry needs to stop fixating on DCMs
Not get-out-of-jail-free card
Winterflood Securities founder to retire after 60 years in industry
Founded firm in 1988
Revealed: The best and worst trusts in Q1
Winterflood's latest review
Three investment trust specialists: Our top picks amid widening discounts
Private equity and property trusts are offering investors an attractive entry point currently according to analysts, as market volatility has led to average discounts widening by more than 4.5% in these sectors in the first few weeks of the year.
Which trusts have managed their discounts the best?
With market turbulence increasing, Simon Elliott, head of research at Winterflood Securities, analyses how well investment companies are using discount control mechanisms to reduce volatility and ward off corporate activity.
Winterflood: The investment trusts to back in 2016
Woodford, Rodrigs and Barnett make the cut
Winterflood: Investment trust discounts narrow in October
Recovery from summer sell-off