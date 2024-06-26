Alliance Witan

Alliance Trust and Witan merge to form £5bn FTSE 100 vehicle

Investment Trusts

Alliance Trust and Witan merge to form £5bn FTSE 100 vehicle

Set for lower fees

clock 26 June 2024 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Fund Manager of the Year Awards on the night gallery

25 June 2024 • 1 min read
02

abrdn: The journey from Europe's second-largest fund manager to the FTSE 250

24 June 2024 • 10 min read
03

JM Finn and Ravenscroft seek to recover losses in Alvarium Home REIT Advisors wind-up

25 June 2024 • 3 min read
04

James Hanbury blasts Hargreaves Lansdown for backing £5.4bn PE bid

25 June 2024 • 4 min read
05

TILLIT removes five funds from recommended list following manager exits

25 June 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot