Net Zero Investment: What role do investors play?

Investment Week's sister title BusinessGreen hosted a webinar last week, in association with Schroders, which examined the role investors can play in accelerating, or delaying, the net zero transition.

Available to watch on demand above, the interactive panel discussion explored the challenges businesses and investors face as they seek to get a better handle on climate risks and environmental performance, and featured a host of leading figures and experts in the world of sustainable investing.

Chaired by BusinessGreen editor James Murray, the webinar brought together head of sustainability strategy at Schroders Hannah Simons, alongside PRI director of climate change Sagarika Chatterjee, Carbon Tracker co-founder and CEO Mark Campanale, and Scottish Widows' head of investment stewardship Shipra Gupta, to debate how the net zero transition is leading to exciting new investment trends that all investors and businesses need to be aware of.

Also up for discussion was how a growing number of financial institutions have announced ambitious plans to deliver more sustainable, and eventually net zero emission, portfolios, while at the same time customer demand for low carbon and ESG investment products is growing fast.

