London Capital & Finance investors start legal battle for payout - reports

Investors who lost more than £200m in the London Capital & Finance (LCF) savings scandal have begun a legal battle after being refused a payout by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

According to a report from Yahoo! Finance, the judicial review case on behalf of LCF bondholders began at the High Court on Tuesday (19 January).

Lawyers acting for four of LCF's 11,600 customers are challenging a decision made last year by the FSCS to award compensation to only a fifth of customers after it ruled last that LCF had offered mini-bonds on a non-advised basis.

The FSCS determined while LCF itself was regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, its mini bonds were not.

As a result, the financial compensation scheme decided that only a limited number of customers, who had received financial advice from LCF or had switched out of stocks and shares ISAs into the bonds - both of which were regulated activities - were covered.

LCF fell into administration in January 2019, after collecting £237m from 11,600 investors. Most LCF investors believed they were buying fixed rate ISAs that were protected by the FSCS, a government scheme meant to safeguard money held at banks and through some regulated investment products.

Law firm Shearman & Sterling are advising four claimants on a pro bono basis, led by Thomas Donegan and Jonathan Swil, with support from barristers at Brick Court chambers, who are also acting on a pro bono basis.

James McClelland said that "at its bottom [this] is a very human case," as "it concerns the interests . . . of thousands of retail investors who placed their trust in a seemingly reputable, Financial Conduct Authority-regulated company which it now appears may have been the instrument of a systematic fraud," the Financial Times reported.

The FSCS said it has followed the rules.



The collapse of the investment firm is subject to ongoing investigations by administrators, the Financial Conduct Authority, and the Serious Fraud Office.