Sustainability
JPMAAM launches sustainable long/short fund
Targeting the "winners and losers" of sustainable investment themes
FTSE Russell unveils Target Exposure indices
Already deployed by LGIM on behalf of a UK-based pension fund
The catalysts for a US manufacturing recovery
In the US, one exciting opportunity is in sustainable packaging, where volumes are moving meaningfully toward aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable and should have a lower overall life cycle impact compared to plastic.
Spotlight firmly focused on ESG space in 2020
A bumper year of events ahead promoting sustainable investment
Morgan Stanley IM launches long-term emerging market fund
Developing Opportunity fund
BNY Mellon IM's Newton launches sustainable global bond fund
Expands sustainable range
Still pursuing green: The rise of ESG in the US
Responsible investment making waves across the pond
The world in 2020: Ten global market predictions
Return of big banks and the end of austerity?
Saxo Bank predicts 'green megatrend' in equities amid growing climate awareness
Climate and environment becomes key priority
Psigma's Becket: ESG 'investable for the first time in my career'
Mulling investment in Investec Global Environment fund
Refinitiv launches sustainable data alliance
Standardising fundamental ESG data
Nordea opens up responsible investment funds to UK investors
Six specialist solutions made available
MSCI calls on asset managers to incorporate ESG into investment processes
Sets out 'core pillars' for full ESG integration
Climate change, social inequality and sustainability: Investing in a rapidly changing world
Industry's role in improving the world more vital now than ever
BlackRock's Fink embraces sustainability as 'new standard' for investing
Commits to doubling ESG ETF options to 150 among other actions
Four key investor themes for 2020 and beyond
5G, pharma, data and fuel efficiency
The environmental challenges facing the property sector
Making property funds more ESG-friendly
LGIM and Foxberry to launch sustainable US equity ETF
$550m raised in advance of launch
Fidelity brings sustainable water & waste fund to the UK
Following success in Luxembourg
EdenTree IM hires Judge as head of wholesale & retail distribution
Following increase in product demand
Square Mile & FE fundinfo partner to launch Fund Dashboard
To assist in fund selection
IA's Responsible Investment Framework aims for clarity within industry's ESG space
The story behind the new guidelines
Update: Industry welcomes IA's clarity on responsible investment definitions, but progress still needed
New guidelines from the Investment Association