Access launches help drive December fund flows into positive territory

UK-domiciled open-ended funds saw net inflows of £7.3bn in December, with overall equity and fixed income flows significantly boosted by Access fund launches, the latest Morningstar fund flows data shows.

Equity funds saw net inflows of £2.4bn for the month, roughly equivalent to the figure raised for the launch of the LF ACCESS Global Alpha Equity fund, which masked the £1.3bn net outflow from active equity vehicles.

Within Morningstar categories, UK Large-Cap Equity, UK Equity Income and Global Equity Income proved to be the least popular of the month, with net outflows of £1.2bn, £762m and £452 respectively.

However, Global Large-Cap Blend Equity was the most popular category for the month, attracting net flows of £2.4bn.

Overall, 2020 proved to be a strong year for UK-domiciled equity funds, which attracted £24.2bn of extra client capital over the 12 months.

Fixed income was the most popular asset class for the month, pulling in net inflows of £3.7bn. However, this was boosted by the £1.3bn launch of the LF Access Sterling Aggregate Bond fund.

Overall, fixed income attracted net inflows of £6.8bn over the 12 months to 31 December.

Elsewhere, allocation funds added net flows of £1.7bn, bringing their total 2020 figure to £14.2bn, while 'other' funds attracted net flows of £4m.

Alternative and property funds extended their 2020 losing streak with net outflows of £146m and £283m respectively. Over 2020, alternative funds saw net outflows of £8.4bn, while property fund investors withdrew a total of £1bn over the same period.

Following another year of mass suspensions in the IA UK Direct Property sector, the recently reopened BMO UK Property contributed the lion's share of the outflows, with net £105m redeemed from the fund.

Excluding money market vehicles, a total of £35.7bn was added to the UK-domiciled funds market in 2020 with passives firmly on top, attracting net £33.1bn compared to active funds' return of £2.6bn.

At firm level, BlackRock was the most successful manager in terms of attracting inflows in 2020, attracting £23.5bn overall and £270m in December.

Aviva, Vanguard and Royal London were the second, third and fourth most successful in 2020, with net inflows of £6.3bn, £1.3bn and £601m respectively.

M&G, Aberdeen Standard Investments and Schroders all saw net outflows for the year of £3.1bn, £1.3bn and £601m respectively.

At GBP £7.4bn, Baillie Gifford Managed is now the second-largest active fund after Fundsmith Equity in the UK-domiciled open-end fund universe.

Manager research analyst at Morningstar Bhavik Parekh said: "2020 was certainly a wild ride and financial markets were at times no different.

"The crash toward the beginning of the year spooked fixed-income investors, seeing the asset class to its largest monthly outflow on record, but equity investors were incentivised by markets that had suddenly become 30% less expensive.

"However, fixed income ended the year as the most popular asset class in the month of December while active equity funds were unpopular compared to active vehicles overall being popular."