Sustainable Investment Awards Winner's Interview: T. Rowe Price Global Impact Credit Fund

Engaging with issuers to develop the blue bond market.

clock • 4 min read

T. Rowe Price Funds OEIC - Global Impact Credit Fund won two awards at Investment Week’s Sustainable Investment Awards 2025 in the Best Impact Fund and Best Sustainable Bond Fund categories.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on ESG

EU unveils SFDR review with trio of sustainability categories and reporting reductions
ESG

EU unveils SFDR review with trio of sustainability categories and reporting reductions

Greenwashing concerns remain

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 20 November 2025 • 3 min read
Ethical and sustainable investments decouple as fund managers prioritise defence
ESG

Ethical and sustainable investments decouple as fund managers prioritise defence

Over half of Article 8 funds invest in defence

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 04 November 2025 • 4 min read
Government moves ESG ratings providers under FCA remit
ESG

Government moves ESG ratings providers under FCA remit

Consultation on proposals due

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 28 October 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot