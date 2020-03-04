Scottish Widows
Lloyds strategic partnership pushes Schroders 2019 inflows to record £43bn
Institutional and mutual funds business suffers outflows
Rathbones boosts sales team with DFM specialists Lewis and Caira
Reporting to Greg Mullins
Lloyds to pay SLA £140m in compensation over termination of £100bn mandate
SLA to continue managing one-third of assets
SVM Asset Management boosts board with double appointment
Non-executive directors
Charles Stanley boosts intermediary sales team with latest hire
Covering South East
Nominees revealed for the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Over 1,300 nominations received
Interest in M&A starts to wane in asset management space
But are joint ventures on the rise?
SLA tribunal triumph over Lloyds termination of £109bn mandate
Lloyds 'not entitled' to give notice
Best and worst-performing funds over ten years of QE
A decade of fiscal stimulus
An even more eventful 2019?
What will 2018 be remembered for? For many in the asset management community it will be the year MiFID II, PRIIPs, KIDs and GDPR were introduced, adding to the already heavy burden of regulation.
Schroders and Lloyds unveil wealth management JV; James Rainbow appointed CEO of new partnership
Aiming to be top three UK financial planner
BlackRock scoops £30bn slice of Lloyds £109bn mandate amid 'strategic partnership'
Part of £109bn contract
Schroders emerges as frontrunner in battle for Lloyds £109bn mandate
Cazenove joint venture being discussed
FCA closes long-term 'fair treatment' investigation of life companies
Following 2016 thematic review
FCA complaints data reveals worst asset management offenders
Alliance Trust Savings tops lists
AllianceBernstein hires Aberdeen Standard Investments' Matthews as UK sales director
Matthews joins amid discretionary-growth drive
Scottish Widows launches four multi-asset drawdown funds
'Dynamic volatility management'
Lloyds targets pensions and financial planning as part of three-year strategic plan
Plans to invest more than £3bn in strategic initiatives
Failed Widows mega-merger behind £109bn SLA blow - reports
Dispute over structure of the combined group
Standard Life to start merger talks with Scottish Widows - reports
Recently announced merger with Aberdeen
Franklin Templeton hires Aberdeen's Gilbey as UK country head
Replaces Ian Wilkins
Lloyds faces £80m payout in structured products mis-selling case - report
Over 7,000 customers affected