IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
The 'Greta Effect': Surge in eco-awareness driving 'most significant' period of ESG inflows
High-profile eco campaigns among factors behind spike in returns
Bordier UK unveils low-cost passive managed service
Announced new appointment to intermediary team
The role of active and passive funds in portfolios
Industry Voice: Adrian Gaspar, Multi-Asset Investment Specialist at M&GPrudential Treasury and Investment Office (T&IO), provides some thoughts as to why advisers may look to use active and passive funds in portfolios, either exclusively or alongside...
Morningstar IM launches ESG managed portfolios
Five multi-asset portfolios
Amundi unveils nine-strong ETF range with Solactive
Pure-beta offerings
Martin Gilbert: Why active investing still has an edge
Better stock picking and growth opportunities
UK gilts continue to reign in latest FE Passive Crown rebalance
Followed by property, North American equities and emerging markets equities funds
Update: Virgin Money slashes 1% fee on FTSE All-Share Tracker
Cutting fee to 0.6%
Martin Gilbert hints at retirement plans after 36 years as CEO - report
SLA's share price has almost halved since merger
AJ Bell cuts fees on trio of passive multi-asset funds
Range launched in March 2017
Alpha FMC: 'Some may lose heads over active/passive debate'
Those who differentiate will survive
Increasing M&A, ESG and fund closures: Moody's key changes to asset management in 2019
Regulatory and fee pressures
Moody's: Passive fund European market share to hit 25% by 2025
Up from 14% in 2017
Morningstar: What has been the impact of RDR on active and passive fund fees?
Some passive fees have reduced by 50%
View from the Top: Jupiter CEO Slendebroek on why you should beware the false dichotomy of people vs algorithms
Avoid taking algorithms at face value
Morningstar IM Europe rings the changes across passive range
Cash levels reduced
What lessons have been learnt over the decade since Lehmans collapsed? (Part II)
Four-part Big Question special
Invesco launches emerging market multi-factor ETF
OCF of 0.65%
Amundi unveils artificial intelligence ETF
OCF of 0.35%
LGIM's ETFs head Li: 2019 is going to be a big year for us
Plans to double ETF range
Investors should not 'hold out hope' for zero fund fees in Europe
Transparency issues with no-fee structures