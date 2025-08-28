Aegon AM launches new Investment Grade Climate Transition Fund

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

New fund aims to deliver a net zero aligned portfolio by 2040

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to Spring Budget 2024

The CCC's 2023 Climate Progress Assessment: The green economy reacts

More on Funds

HL removes Stewart Investors fund from Wealth Shortlist following lead managers' resignation
Funds

HL removes Stewart Investors fund from Wealth Shortlist following lead managers' resignation

Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent All Cap

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 26 August 2025 • 2 min read
Scottish Widows to launch trio of LTAFs
Funds

Scottish Widows to launch trio of LTAFs

Following FCA approval

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 20 August 2025 • 1 min read
Seven strategies gain FundCalibre 'Elite' badges
Funds

Seven strategies gain FundCalibre 'Elite' badges

Brunner investment trust also on list

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 20 August 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot