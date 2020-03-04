Xi Jinping
Renminbi rallies as US considers dropping some China tariffs
Past the RMB7 per dollar mark
Matthews Asia: Trade war will not dampen 'world's best consumer story'
China capable of 'mitigating impacts of broader dispute'
Investment Conundrums: Aegon's Van den Heuvel on why 'Janus-faced' economic outlook means equity upside is limited
Having a diversified portfolio could soften blows in volatile market
What is the trade war costing?
As the trade war rumbles on, presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping need to agree on a trade deal, as both economies are weakening.
UK and US markets suffer worst day of the year on currency war concerns
Renminbi devalued
US-China tensions could turn into war of attrition
US-China trade wars have been re-invigorated with extra tariffs on Chinese products worth $200bn and threats of 25% tariff on a further $300bn. This prompted comments from President Xi Jinping, calling on the nation to embark on a new 'Long March'.
Andrew Neil: Cold war will be the new normal of the 2020s
'Markets will need to get used to this'
Is a global economic downturn likely after renewed US/China hostilities?
Experts fear 'tit-for-tat tariffs' could spark financial slump
When and how will the next rate rise be delivered?
The most significant consideration for all investors in the US is the actions of its Federal Reserve.
Chinese New Year: Which key trends are providing alpha generation in China this year?
What should investors look out for?
Trade wars: Will it be a Happy New Year for China-focused investment companies?
How are companies weathering trade war storms?
Brooks Macdonald's Park: 'Near-term US recession fears are too pessimistic'
As we begin 2019, there are several key risks facing global asset markets.
Trade, tariffs and tax: Is China still a viable investment option?
Levies suspended - but how long will US-China detente last?
UBS Global Wealth increases global equity exposure following 'Red October' sell-off
Buying opportunities in global stocks
Janus Henderson's Kerley: Why China's promise overrules trade war fears
G20 summit this week
European populism won't burn out - but is democracy dead?
Geopolitical impact on global markets
The frontiers set to cash in on China's $6trn 'Silk Road' initiative
'One Belt, One Road'
Investing in Japan? Look beyond the trade war rhetoric
Dan Carter, manager of the Jupiter Japan Income fund, argues that while Japan will no doubt be affected by a possible US-China trade war, the factors that make Japan an investment opportunity are largely disconnected to the actions of Donald Trump and...
How will China's equity market expansion impact portfolios?
For equity investors seeking substantial access to the Chinese market, 2018 brought welcome news.
Redwood: The implications of Trump's trade attack on China
'Above-average'
Carmignac's Saint-Georges: The so-called trade war
Does the US have upper hand over China?
The five influential themes driving Asian equities
Focus on 2018
Gallery: Five investment themes for China's Year of the Dog
Chinese New Year celebrations have arrived, as we leave behind the Year of the Rooster and usher in the Year of the Dog. So what are the key investment themes to look out for in China in the coming year?
Eastspring CIO Maisonneuve: A China that goes back to 12% growth is unsustainable
Political stability crucial