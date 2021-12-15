Deep Dive: Go with the flow with Made in China 2025

There is no denying that China has been rocked by regulatory crackdowns and market volatility in recent months.

Spurred by the desire for ‘common prosperity', the Chinese market has been dragged down by successive regulatory interventions from the government, including the introduction of regulations for after school tuition companies, which essentially wiped-out private education in China almost overnight.

This was swiftly followed by the world's most indebted property developer, Evergrande, defaulting on several domestic and international bond payments, causing considerable uncertainly in the market and having a knock-on effect on several other sectors including banks and insurers.

Investors urged to do 'homework' before buying into Chinese bonds All the while authorities in China have been dishing out fines left right and centre for anti-competitive practices, including to companies such as Alibaba and Meituan. With the government's goal of 'common prosperity' hanging over investor's heads, many have turned extremely negative on one of last year's best performing markets globally.

The past few months should serve as an important lesson for investors. When it comes to interventionist governments, it helps to be swimming with the current by investing in areas aligned to the government's strategic priorities.

The government's regulatory attention has focused primarily on sectors that are deemed to be having a negative social impact, and that are not critical to the nation's growth model. Other sectors that are the powerhouse of Chinese economic growth have been left largely uninterrupted.

Where then should investors and fund buyers focus to avoid swimming upstream?

A good place to look is the Chinese government's ‘Made in China 2025' initiative. This is an ambitious plan to transition China's economy away from being the ‘workshop of the world', and therefore focused on labour-intensive export goods towards tech-intensive new industries which position China as a global leader in innovation.

While the plan is not new, having been in place since 2015, it does take renewed urgency given the government's recent regulatory crackdown as well as the emergence of semi-conductors as a strategic asset akin to oil.

The initiative will focus on a few key strategic areas with the ultimate aim of shifting the economy to rely less on exports, and to focus on domestic consumption. Chinese consumer spending is set to more than double in the next decade and reach $12.7trn, according to Morgan Stanley.

There are ten defined industry areas where China wants to be a world-leader. These include new information technology, high-tech shipping and aerospace equipment. But there are two themes that will be particularly strong for funds investing in China: medical devises and energy saving.

On medical equipment, the Made in China plan has a target for biotech to make up at least 4% of GDP by 2025. This should be assisted by important demographic changes. China has a rapidly growing population, with significant scope for considerably increased per capita spending on healthcare services. Healthcare is also one of the ‘three mountains' necessary for common prosperity.

Like medical equipment, the Made in China initiative includes an ambitious goal for 40% of domestic car sales in China to be electric vehicles by 2025. Alongside this goal sits President Xi Jinping's target for the country to be carbon neutral by 2060. Presidential backing should lead to results, and we expect to see the acceleration of China's renewable energy transition, particularly in solar panels, where China is already the leading manufacturer globally.

There is no shying away from the fact that when you have these negative sentiment events in China, it can be extremely difficult performance wise, not just for China funds but for emerging market funds more generally.

But volatility does create opportunities for actively managed funds, which can navigate the changing regulatory landscape and look through the noise by seeking long-term opportunities. Made in China 2025 provides a useful framework for establishing these opportunities.

Carly Moorhouse is a fund research analyst at Quilter Cheviot