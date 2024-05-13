Gresham House Energy Storage boosts operational capacity with BESS project energisation

In a stock exchange notice today (13 May), the £855.91m investment trust said the energisation of Penwortham, its 25th operational site since IPO in 2018, takes the portfolio's operational capacity to 790MW/926MWh. Plans to double the project's capacity to 50MW/100MWh are "well progressed" and expected to be completed during the summer, the trust added. Gresham House Energy Storage suspends dividends and further buybacks for 2024 "We are pleased to have hit this milestone and to be completing projects at a steady pace with Grendon, West Didsbury, York and now Penwortham all being ...