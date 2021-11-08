Code red for the planet, green light for activist investors

Andrew Milligan is an independent investment consultant and economist

Despite a stream of stark warnings from scientists and campaigning groups, it is unlikely that countries will achieve the required breakthrough on GHG emissions.

Under the surface, however, considerable progress is being made, whereby companies and activist investors can make a difference.

First, the bad news: it is already clear that some outcomes will underwhelm.

Some important heads of state are not attending, especially Vladimir Putin, Jair Bolsonaro and Xi Jinping.

Experts are critical of the national climate action plans produced by such major greenhouse gas emitters as Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico and Russia.

Australia and Saudi Arabia have made net-zero pledges, but do not plan to wind down fossil fuel output soon.

Most important by far is China, which contributes 25% of all global emissions.

Although outlining measures to achieve peak carbon emission by 2030, planned carbon neutrality before 2060 would be one-to-two decades behind other countries, while in a telling phrase it said food and energy security must come first.

COP26 is not like a European Union Council though, where heads of state haggle into the small hours and blearily produce a communique.

A better comparison is the UN General Assembly, an occasion for set piece speeches and public commitments.

Groups of countries are reaching agreement on important areas for investors.

The Global Methane Pledge has been formally launched at COP26, alongside the long-promised, if sadly delayed, aid target of $100bn a year to help developing nations adapt.

Other potential areas to monitor would include reducing fossil fuel subsidies, phasing out funding for coal production, building on article 6 of the Paris Agreement which provisionally established a global emissions or carbon credits trading system, and lastly starting negotiations on carbon taxes, matching the G20 deal over the summer on minimum corporation taxes.

Although politicians are finding it hard to square the circle of public commitment and practical details, the best news around COP26 comes from the corporate sector.

Day after day sees another announcement from a business or industry about their climate change targets.

Of course, some is a public relations game - what board could not produce such a statement at this time?

However, activist investors can seize the opportunities, holding boards to account through engagement, naming and shaming, potentially high-profile divesting, plus urging the audit community to assess environmental risks when preparing annual accounts.

In a competitive world, the winners and losers in this race will soon become apparent.

Investors can re-double their efforts in other areas, allocating new and existing capital away from destructive enterprises and towards sustainable operations, albeit facing the well-known headwinds of intentional and unintentional greenwashing, a marked lack of data and limited official guidance.

The concepts of stranded assets and supply chains are useful tools.

Investors, or their fund managers, should analyse portfolios closely.

To give examples, is a food producer only using sustainably produced palm oil?

Is the financial sector making sensible decisions when funding fossil fuel producers?

Are industrials using sensible future carbon pricing scenarios?

How robust is a business model to the strains and stresses of climate change and biodiversity challenges?

Last but not least, measuring and reducing over time the carbon exposure in portfolios is a powerful mechanism.

How asset managers fit in the 'Just Transition'

Asset allocation needs to be a multi-layered process.

There is a distinct role for strategic asset allocation - climate change and biodiversity scenarios should influence asset class choice, or the inclusion of new sectors such as green bonds.

Asset owners must decide if they are content with classic exclusion policies or shift towards impact investing, and if so which of the UN Sustainable Development Goals to focus on.

Asset managers can use engagement and the threat of divestment to spur others in the footsteps of sector leaders, knowing otherwise the risk of stranded assets can have a major effect on portfolios.

As the clamour about COP26 begins to die down, it is sincerely to be hoped that the media circus begins to focus on a more important event - namely COP15, the UN Biodiversity conference in March 2022.

Climate issues are a sub-set of wider environmental issues, as eloquently explained in the Partha Dasgupta report The Economics of Biodiversity.

This is much more complicated for asset owners to include in their investment processes.

There is already a stream of data on climate change, and investors know the paths ahead, for example pressing companies to produce comparable Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions figures.

Biodiversity involves comparing the losses from a fishing fleet destroying a coral reef with a mining company damaging wetlands with a deforestation problem in central Africa.

The human population is forecast to grow from about eight billion to about ten billion in the next three decades.

What standard of living can be provided?

This is trek up a mountain never climbed before; we know the summit but not the route to get there.

Politicians have found it difficult to prepare for COP26 against the backdrop of Covid and an energy crisis.

Companies and investors have important roles to play as preparations begin for COP27 in 2023.

