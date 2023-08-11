On that front, given the availability of real-time data and tracking of private sector activity, it is now difficult to ‘fake' or ‘massage' data releases.

For instance, satellites can now track the intensity of traffic that provides a proxy of activity, while trade data can easily be cross-checked with counterparts' statistics.

What is more difficult to read are the China policy tea leaves. The country is undergoing structural and economic transition under one-man rule. Its economy is state directed but at the same time the private sector is crucial in driving its prosperity.

A fine balance needs to be struck between upholding the party's communist values and sustainable, high-quality growth.

While there is an absolute grip on politics by president Xi Jinping, he also needs to listen to the voice of the population. For example, the zero-Covid strategy ended abruptly after massive protests erupted late last year.

The authorities understand that China's growth is in secular slowdown and the demographics dividend is turning into a headwind.

Generating organic growth will get increasingly difficult, with debt, demographics, slowing external growth and geopolitics being headwinds in the background. When so many issues are at stake, policy dynamics can be less clear cut.

The actions by Chinese policymakers can sometimes be so contradictory, and these seem to have intensified.

For instance, president Xi urged countries to support global supply chains, but at the same time has imposed export restrictions on two critical minerals - germanium and gallium ­ as tit-for-tat retaliation for US export restrictions on high-end semiconductors to China.

The Chinese authorities expressed a willingness to support the economy but stopped buying bonds issued by local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) traded in the Shanghai Free-Trade Zone.

This is likely to put further strain on local governments, which are seeking funding for their infrastructure and business projects.

While the authorities reiterated the willingness to support the housing market or the economy in general, interest rates were cut by a mere 10 basis points. In the grand scheme of things, will that really make a difference?

The Chinese currency has weakened past 7.25 to the dollar at one point due to the increasing interest rate differential between the US and China.

The Chinese authorities attempted to intervene in the currency market and continued to espouse that they have many tools to support the currency.

The reality is that a weaker currency is favourable to China's competitiveness as the global economy slows and exporting is getting tougher.

Since the surprise devaluation of the Chinese currency back in August 2015, which sent shockwaves through global markets, the Chinese yuan has been on a depreciating trend.

If China's economic growth weakens further, it would not be surprising if it prefers to let the yuan gradually depreciate in the name of market forces, despite an official stance to defend and keep the currency stable. Meanwhile, ever stricter capital controls are likely to be put in place.

Investors breathed a sigh of relief when the Chinese authorities imposed record fines on Ant Group, seeing it as a signal that the relentless regulatory scrutiny is coming to an end.

Friendly gestures, such as senior officials meeting with Chinese big tech executives to garner support, also gave the market confidence that we can now draw a line on the crackdowns.

This remains a contentious point. The fact that Alibaba Group is breaking into six business units, signals that no company can get too big and too powerful.

There is a case to make that Chinese big techs now face a permanently higher regulatory and control environment.

Their existence may be more relevant to service the state rather than shareholders.

China's desire to have a tight grip on private companies' operations and narratives will not go away. Recent examples include warnings to Goldman Sachs after its China research team issued a downbeat report about the Chinese market.

It will not hesitate to shut down an entire industry if it's deemed to pose a threat to the party's stance on national security.

For instance, China has effectively cancelled the whole comedy industry after certain harmless jokes upset authorities.

It is even more difficult for foreigners: China expanded its anti-espionage law, prompting uncertainty and fear for foreign businesses operating in the country.

We need to have humility when trying to read what is on the mind of Chinese officials.

Though some observations can be drawn from the pattern of action. China will continue to pursue a tit-for-tat policy on foreign relations and trade policy. A tight grip on the private sector remains and China will act when its political interest is under threat, even if these actions mean economic damage.

Janet Mui is head of market analysis at RBC Brewin Dolphin