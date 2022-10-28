Capital Group survey: Lack of innovation holding back ESG adoption

46% of investors did not think there were enough funds aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

The firm's ESG Global Study, which surveyed 1,130 institutional and wholesale investors in 19 markets across the world, found nearly four in ten (39%) of investors think that lack of product innovation is holding back adoption of ESG.

The study also found 46% of investors did not think there were enough funds aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Meanwhile, 47% felt the funds that currently target SDGs were "overly focussed on environmental issues".

Jessica Ground, global head of ESG at Capital Group said: "The demand for more innovative ESG funds may reflect a desire to diversify their holdings as investors recognise they need all-weather solutions that can adapt to changing market conditions and better withstand volatility."

Transition focus

The research, which was conducted by CoreData Research between February and March this year, also found 40% of investors wanted fund managers to invest in a combination of ESG leaders and ‘ESG transitioners'.

A third (34%) of the surveyed investors believed asset managers investing solely in ESG leaders, at the expense of firms transitioning, were doing more harm than good.

"The study highlights a growing acceptance within the investment community that the transition towards a sustainable future cannot be achieved solely by backing companies that are already leaders at the expense of transitioning companies," added Ground.