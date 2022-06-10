Robeco launches sustainability-focused quant credit strategy

The fund invests in companies that have a “measurable positive contribution” to the UN SDGs

The RobecoSAM QI Global SDG & Climate Multi-Factor Credits fund is classified as Article 9 under the SFDR and is managed by Robeco's Quant Fixed Income team, co-headed by Patrick Houweling.

The strategy uses Robeco's multi-factor credit selection model but has sustainability as its primary objective.

The fund is benchmarked against the Solactive Paris-Aligned Global Corporate Index. Collectively, the portfolio's holdings need to emit lower carbon emissions than the index, as the asset manager is committed to keeping its carbon footprint down. The benchmark itself has 50% lower carbon emissions than the mainstream credit benchmark and decarbonizes by 7% each year.

The fund also invests in companies that have a "measurable positive contribution" to the UN SDGs, while incorporating other sustainability dimensions such as "reducing ESG risk, water use and waste generation, and excluding companies that do not meet the required standard of sustainability".

In addition to its sustainable investment objective, the strategy also aims to pursue long-term capital growth, aiming to outperform the Solactive index by 50bps over a full economic cycle.

Houweling commented: "I'm excited to be managing the RobecoSAM QI Global SDG & Climate Multi-Factor Credits strategy together with the team and allowing our clients to contribute to a range of climate and other sustainability goals while also benefiting from our 10 years of experience with multi-factor investing."