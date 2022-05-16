Principal launches Article 9 sustainable infrastructure fund

Seeks alignment with UN SDGs

clock • 1 min read
The fund will be managed by a dedicated listed infrastructure team within Principal Real Estate
Image:

The fund will be managed by a dedicated listed infrastructure team within Principal Real Estate

US-based asset manager Principal Global Investors has launched a Global Sustainable Listed Infrastructure Fund, managed by its real estate investment team.

Classified as an ESG-led Article 9 fund under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), it will invest in listed infrastructure companies worldwide with a focus on businesses positioned to drive environmental, social and economic progress.

The fund will invest in companies that collectively align with at least six UN Sustainable Development Goals, including enabling climate action, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, and sustainable cities and communities.

Morningstar research: Article 8 funds suffer outflows for first time

The Dublin-domiciled UCITS fund also seeks to deliver a total return that exceeds the broader listed infrastructure market, as well as meet investors' sustainability criteria.

According to Principal, its bottom-up approach ensures capital is allocated to infrastructure businesses whose sustainability credentials are not yet reflected in market valuations but play an important role in contributing to ESG objectives.

The fund will be managed by a dedicated listed infrastructure team within Principal Real Estate. The fund is available to institutional and wholesale investors in Europe, with plans to make it accessible to investors in parts of Asia and the Middle East in the future.

Emily Foshag, portfolio manager at Principal Real Estate, said: "Our approach aims to both drive alpha generation and enable undervalued companies to continue their efforts to achieve positive social and environmental outcomes. Our dedicated listed infrastructure fund management team, with its differentiated ability to analyse sustainability and ESG topics, is well placed to execute such a strategy."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Christopher Marchant

View profile
More from Christopher Marchant

Oil jump delivers record Aramco results

Fidelity International expands private credit team

More on Unit trusts/OEICs

Saint James's Place
Unit trusts/OEICs

St James's Place drops fund of fund structure from Global Growth fund

EM equity shift to multi-manager

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 17 May 2022 • 1 min read
Hari Ramanan, portfolio manager for Neuberger Berman
Unit trusts/OEICs

Neuberger Berman launches next generation space economy fund

1.05% TER

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 16 May 2022 • 1 min read
Investors in the UK and across the continent were cautious in the wake of recent events such as the war in Ukraine.
Funds

BlackRock records third consecutive month of redemptions

Market still constrained across Europe

Christopher Marchant
clock 12 May 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage loses position as largest trust

11 May 2022 • 1 min read
02

GAM refutes claims it has entered negotiations to prop up Luna stablecoin

13 May 2022 • 1 min read
03

St James's Place drops fund of fund structure from Global Growth fund

17 May 2022 • 1 min read
04

Invesco names head of EMEA Distribution

11 May 2022 • 1 min read
05

BlackRock set to vote against more climate resolutions

11 May 2022 • 2 min read
06

'Things are only going to get worse' as UK economy contracts in March

12 May 2022 • 1 min read
07 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Smarter Business Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot