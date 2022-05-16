Principal launches Article 9 sustainable infrastructure fund

The fund will be managed by a dedicated listed infrastructure team within Principal Real Estate

Classified as an ESG-led Article 9 fund under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), it will invest in listed infrastructure companies worldwide with a focus on businesses positioned to drive environmental, social and economic progress.

The fund will invest in companies that collectively align with at least six UN Sustainable Development Goals, including enabling climate action, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, and sustainable cities and communities.

The Dublin-domiciled UCITS fund also seeks to deliver a total return that exceeds the broader listed infrastructure market, as well as meet investors' sustainability criteria.

According to Principal, its bottom-up approach ensures capital is allocated to infrastructure businesses whose sustainability credentials are not yet reflected in market valuations but play an important role in contributing to ESG objectives.

The fund will be managed by a dedicated listed infrastructure team within Principal Real Estate. The fund is available to institutional and wholesale investors in Europe, with plans to make it accessible to investors in parts of Asia and the Middle East in the future.

Emily Foshag, portfolio manager at Principal Real Estate, said: "Our approach aims to both drive alpha generation and enable undervalued companies to continue their efforts to achieve positive social and environmental outcomes. Our dedicated listed infrastructure fund management team, with its differentiated ability to analyse sustainability and ESG topics, is well placed to execute such a strategy."