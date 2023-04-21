CIRCA5000 to launch first range of ETFs

The firm said that it currently has 150,000 customers on its direct-to-consumer platform.

The five ETFs cover green energy and technology, sustainable food and biodiversity, clean water and waste, social and economic empowerment and health and wellbeing.

CIRCA5000 launched in 2019 and is one of the few investment specialists to have earned B Corp status.

Using thematic screening and impact analysis in partnership with impak Analytics and BITA, it added that the move would make it Europe's first ETF issuer focused solely on high-impact companies.

The ETF range has received FCA recognition, and the firm said the ETFs would be launching in Summer 2023. The fee for each ETF is 0.49%.

Charlie Macpherson, managing director of ETFs at the firm, said: "The CIRCA5000 funds invest in companies generating positive social and environmental benefits alongside positive long-term financial returns.

"We do not tweak existing strategies to tick regulatory boxes, our core strategy is impact investing. And at the heart of our philosophy is the measurement and reporting of impact."

Range

The five ETFs each have specific goals: