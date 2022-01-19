T. Rowe Price expands impact range with two additions

John Yule, head of UK and Ireland at T. Rowe Price said the launches were a "natural extension"

The T. Rowe Price Global Impact Credit fund will be managed by Matt Lawton, who currently supports the US Investment Grade Corporate Bond strategy.

The fund is not restricted to green bonds and will target investments through a four-step process, which includes inclusionary screening, exclusionary screening, ESG integration, and fundamental analysis.

John Yule, head of UK and Ireland, T. Rowe Price said the launch was a "natural extension" of the companies ESG efforts and "demonstrates our commitment to the UK market".

The fund, which has an annual management charge of 30bps and whose benchmark is the Bloomberg Global-Aggregate Credit USD Hedged index, will invest in companies that are aligned to three pillars: climate and resource impact, social equity and quality of life and sustainable innovation and productivity.

Global Equity fund

The company has also announced a Global Impact Equity fund run by Hari Balkrishna, which will target the same three pillars as its fixed income peer.

Balkrishna has 15 years of investment industry experience, having spent the last decade at T. Rowe Price. From 2015 to the end of 2020, he was associate portfolio manager of the group's Global Growth Equity strategy.

The new fund will hold between 55 and 85 stocks from across the market spectrum and its benchmark will be the MSCI All Country World index, and has an an AMC of 0.75bps.

To evaluate a company's impact the fund will apply a charter of four criteria: materiality, impact measurability, additionality and resilience.

Global asset managers taking no action to stop funding deforestation

Materiality will be quantified by the alignment of its corporate revenue and earnings with the impact pillars. To identify impact measurability each company will be given an impact thesis which will have key performance indicators and highlight negative externalities and risks. The third element, additionality, refers to T. Rowe Price's role as an active and engaged shareholder and the final point highlights the companies' ability to embrace change.

Both funds will be aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.