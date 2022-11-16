Blackrock adds new impact bonds strategy to Global Funds range

Will have a multi-currency and multi-sector investment universe.

The Article 9 Blackrock Global Funds Impact Bond fund seeks to identify opportunities across fixed income sectors through a multi-currency and multi-sector investment universe.

Supported by a research process that addresses duration management, asset allocation and FX positions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in securities classified according to "measurable and material" benefits for society or the environment, the firm said.

BlackRock AUM drops below $8trn

The strategy uses Blackrock's proprietary impact research, which includes labelled green, social, and sustainable bonds, as well as impact mortgage-backed securities and impact municipal investments.

Its objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted alpha across various market environments, while supporting positive environmental and social outcomes, in accordance with the UN SDGs.

The fund has a flexible approach to sector allocation, aiming to create a diversified portfolio that can adapt to changing and volatile markets, and does not take a benchmark into account when selecting investments.

BlackRock shutters Asia Special Sits fund

Ronald van Loon, co-manager of the BGF Impact Bond fund, said: "The fund taps into the growing investor interest in driving positive social and environmental impact within a fundamental active global bond portfolio, leveraging BlackRock's proprietary impact research with its macro global investment views."

The strategy is actively managed by Blackrock's Global Multi-Sector and European Fixed Income teams.

It is benchmarked against the ICE Green, Social and Sustainable Bond index EUR hedged.