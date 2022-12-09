ThomasLloyd Energy Impact trust shakes up senior management

The trust board will make a further announcement on the identity of the appointed CIO closer to their start with ThomasLloyd.

Smita Nakhooda has been appointed as head of impact and ESG. She has joined from the Asia Development Bank, where she was principal results management specialist, based in the Philippines.

At ADB, she was responsible for leading the integration of the UN's Sustainable Development goals into the bank's policies and key performance indicators.

In her new role, Nakhooda is responsible for further enhancing the impact investment framework of the trust's investment manager. This will include evolving its policies and practices in line with industry best practice and the global sustainability agenda and impact investing.

Nakhooda brings nearly two decades of experience on environmental sustainability, social inclusion and robust governance practices, particularly in emerging markets.

The company has also hired an as yet unnamed chief investment officer to the team from an undisclosed major UK investment firm. They will take up their post in May 2023.

They will bring over 25 years of sustainable infrastructure investment and corporate finance experience, and deep experience of real asset investments and active asset management.

This includes in developing and emerging Asian markets, which will provide additional support to the trust's investment portfolio as it continues to diversify into new geographies and new renewable technologies.

ThomasLloyd has also promoted within its ranks, making Nandita Sahgal-Tully head of mergers and acquisitions and project finance.

Meanwhile, Tony Coveney, head of infrastructure asset management and a member of the infrastructure investment committee, will be retiring in August 2023, after more than 15 years with the investment manager.

The latest hires and people moves further shake up the trust's team, following the appointment in July 2022 of industry veteran Mike Craston to its board of directors as an independent non-executive chair.

Craston was hired to aid the ThomasLloyd Board decision making process, provide constructive challenge to the senior executive team and demonstrate ongoing commitment to high standards of corporate governance.

He has had a long career in financial services, having been appointed a chair of the board of Aviva Investors, Railpen and London CIV.

Prior to that, Craston was a member of the Aviva Investors Global executive committee where he led the client solutions functions and previously held a number of roles at Legal & General Investment Management, including that of CEO for America and Asia.

Michael Sieg, chair of the ThomasLloyd investment committee, thanked Coveney for his service and said: "These new appointments bring a range of leadership and technical skills to ThomasLloyd, combining strong and relevant experience in our core and target markets, which will strengthen the team and further develop our business."