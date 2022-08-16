Allianz GI takes on PM for $2.5bn sustainability fund

Alex Bibani from Sarasin & Partners

clock • 1 min read
Alex Bibani
Image:

Alex Bibani

Alex Bibani has joined Allianz Global Investor's thematic equity portfolio management team, where he will manage funds aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals as well as broader sustainability strategies.

Bibani will become lead portfolio manager of Allianz Positive Change from the end of August, a fund which invests in companies covering all areas of the UN SDGs. He will also take on management responsibilities for the $2.5bn Allianz Global Sustainability strategy.

BambuBlack hires Allianz GI portfolio manager

Based in London, Bibani will work alongside co-lead portfolio managers Gunnar Miller and Robbie Miles, and report to Andreas Fruschki, head of thematic equity at AllianzGI.

"The UN's Sustainable Development Goals offer not only the opportunity to create a better future for generations to come but, given the massive financing needs, they also represent thematic investment opportunities with great potential. And it is this potential that we, with Alex, intend to further leverage for our clients," said Fruschki.

Why AllianzGI's Riddell is more bullish on government bonds than ever

Prior to accepting his position at Allianz, Bibani spent over six years at Sarasin & Partners, where he managed a range of ESG and sustainability-focused global equity funds for institutional clients. 

He also previously worked for IFM Investors, where he was a small-cap analyst and part of the portfolio management team, as well as Ratio Asset Management, where he started his career as a European small and mid-cap analyst in 2006.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Nick Train doubles down on Finsbury Growth & Income's worst performer

US inflation cools to 8.5% in July

More on People moves

Wiggins took the role after his departure from abrdn just five months after the launch of its MyFolio Sustainable fund range.
People moves

Joe Wiggins departs St James's Place

Just over a year in role

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 11 August 2022 • 1 min read
Kelly Hagg joins Nuveen from Janus Henderson
People moves

Nuveen poaches from Janus Henderson for new head of responsible investing

Newly-created role

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 11 August 2022 • 1 min read
Amanda Blanc, CEO of Aviva
People moves

Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc joins BP as non-executive director

Effective from 1 September

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 02 August 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

'Big Short' Burry sells all but a single stock on dead cat bounce fears

16 August 2022 • 1 min read
02

Joe Wiggins departs St James's Place

11 August 2022 • 1 min read
03

How to invest in a recession

11 August 2022 • 4 min read
04

FCA warns alternative investment firms of increasing scrutiny

10 August 2022 • 2 min read
05

Nick Train doubles down on Finsbury Growth & Income's worst performer

15 August 2022 • 2 min read
06

M&G profits nearly halve despite return to inflows

11 August 2022 • 1 min read
06 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Scotland & N.I. Investment Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot