Allianz GI takes on PM for $2.5bn sustainability fund

Bibani will become lead portfolio manager of Allianz Positive Change from the end of August, a fund which invests in companies covering all areas of the UN SDGs. He will also take on management responsibilities for the $2.5bn Allianz Global Sustainability strategy.

BambuBlack hires Allianz GI portfolio manager

Based in London, Bibani will work alongside co-lead portfolio managers Gunnar Miller and Robbie Miles, and report to Andreas Fruschki, head of thematic equity at AllianzGI.

"The UN's Sustainable Development Goals offer not only the opportunity to create a better future for generations to come but, given the massive financing needs, they also represent thematic investment opportunities with great potential. And it is this potential that we, with Alex, intend to further leverage for our clients," said Fruschki.

Prior to accepting his position at Allianz, Bibani spent over six years at Sarasin & Partners, where he managed a range of ESG and sustainability-focused global equity funds for institutional clients.

He also previously worked for IFM Investors, where he was a small-cap analyst and part of the portfolio management team, as well as Ratio Asset Management, where he started his career as a European small and mid-cap analyst in 2006.