TwentyFour Asset Management
How fixed income managers are maintaining returns in 2020 and beyond
$12trn of global bonds trading with sub-zero yields
Investment Week launches first Sustainable Funds to Watch Conference
New event to help selectors navigate this rapidly-evolving area
Update: TwentyFour AM launches sustainable absolute return credit fund
New product to feature ESG integrationand negative screening
What have been managers' best and worst trades of the year?
The stocks to remember – and the ones to forget
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part II)
Second instalment of our special Big Question
Why sterling credit is now an 'attractive' opportunity
Valuations across the bond market are looking expensive. The relationship between duration and yield is stretched to the extreme.
The upward trend: Explaining the rise of debt investment companies
Why are they more popular than ever?
Revealed: Winners of the 2019 Fund Manager of the Year Awards
Which funds stole the show?
TwentyFour AM's Bowie cuts duration to lowest ever level
Political risk behind move
TwentyFour Income seeks to issue up to 150 million new shares
Also looking to increase gearing to 25%
Asset allocators sell down credit holdings ahead of 'bond catastrophe'
Fears ahead of end of quantitative easing
Architas and PIMCO join top groups in latest FE Crowns ratings reshuffle
Schroders tops 2019 list
TwentyFour AM reduces fees on flagship Monument Bond fund
Seeing increased demand for ABS
Will ABS market ever escape being tagged as driver of GFC?
Boasts low default rate
Why historical RMBS defaults rates are among the lowest in fixed income
September's disastrous Salzburg summit brought the risk of a 'no-deal' Brexit into sharper relief.
Revealed: Winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2018
Celebrating boutique and passive investing
The comeback of corporate hybrids
Boost in products being issued
Managers remember Lehmans 10 years on: 'It was a lesson in fighting fear and your instincts'
Experts' experiences and lessons learned
TwentyFour AM makes raft of hires including head of US business
Launched New York base in 2016
TwentyFour AM's Bowie reduces duration to lowest-ever position
Half of fund matures within three years
Gallery: Which ten new funds have been awarded a FundCalibre Elite Rating?
New entrants examined
Who triumphed at the IW Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2018?
Winners announced at ceremony in London
3% Treasury yields: A bull-market pause or start of a bear market?
Yield curve continues to flatten