Quantitative tightening: Could another challenge lie ahead for investment markets?

Eric Lascelles, economist at RBC Asset Management At its root, quantitative tightening is simply another form of monetary tightening. As such, it will contribute to rising interest rates, tighter financial conditions and slower economic growth. The risk of recession accordingly rises, and risk assets may be somewhat dimmed. While quantitative tightening has a greater effect on longer-dated interest rates than does standard monetary tightening, the difference is not extreme. Although it is unusual for quantitative tightening to begin so early in the tightening process, the technique is sufficiently novel that central banks continue to refine their approach from one cycle to the next. Markets are well aware of the prospect of quantitative tightening beginning by the middle of the year, suggesting no sudden shock to come. At the margin, we highlight the possibility that quantitative tightening proceeds somewhat more quickly than markets currently budget, but at the expense of slightly fewer interest rate hikes.

Morgane Delledonne, director of research at Global X ETFsWe are only few months away from supply chain disruptions to resolve, while Western central banks are only starting to tighten their monetary policies. The timing of these two events is critical. The best monetary policy response to the unexpected supply shock left by the pandemic, would have been, counterintuitively maybe, to immediately increase interest rates. This would have contained demand while the world recovered from the pandemic, keeping price stable. Now, the window to increase interest rates is closing since supply disruptions are easing. Global growth expectations could certainly slow towards then end of year, resulting in lower equity returns than the levels seen in recent years.

Eoin Walsh, partner, portfolio management at TwentyFour Asset Management To us, how the US Federal Reserve implements quantitative tightening (QT) will dictate market reactions. Merely allowing its balance sheet to roll off will mostly affect short-dated Treasuries. However, we think the Fed may reduce some of its mortgage-backed securities while selling longer-dated maturities in a targeted way to prevent an inversion of the Treasury curve. Consequently, some pressure on US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities may arise. However, much also depends on the trajectory of rate hikes and economic growth. We think the moves witnessed in credit markets indicate market expectations of QT commencing this year, given these variables are well-flagged.

Azhar Hussain, head of global credit at Royal London Asset ManagementA quantitative tightening (QT) environment is one where the duration of assets will matter more than anything else. The initial stage of QT hurts the front end but after that the largest impact is really on longer duration assets. Markets will face much more uncertainty on longer-run rate expectations as they are forced to make a forecast of the success or failure of monetary policy. Shorter duration assets in this environment have more certainty. What this means is that credit should do well relative to equities and within credit high yield should do well versus high grade.

David Riley, chief investment strategist at BlueBay Asset Management Financial markets are responding to the prospect of quantitative tightening as a liquidity rather than as a growth shock. Speculative assets that have benefited most from central bank liquidity and lower for longer interest rates such as unprofitable ‘growth’ technology stocks and cryptocurrencies have under-performed relative to assets more closely tied to economic activity such as commodities and emerging market assets. Credit spreads on eurozone corporate and ‘peripheral’ sovereign debt widened after the ECB signalled an end to its bond buying later this year as investors price-out what has been a powerful market backstop from the ECB, while European bank stocks outperformed on the prospect of steeper yield curve and the end of negative cash rates.

Luc D'hooge, head of emerging markets bonds a Vontobel Asset Management There is a misconception that tightening cycles cause poor emerging market bond returns. In fact, EM bonds tend to perform well during Fed tightening cycles because these periods typically follow an initial period of market panic that occurs before the actual hikes begin. The key is that the initial sell-off (ahead of the Fed’s dreaded hiking cycle) translates into a much higher carry. As the hiking cycle progresses, fear dissipates, and EM spreads tighten, generating capital gains for bondholders. We believe this stage of fear is now behind us as a faster tightening cycle has already been priced in.

Christian Kopf, head of fixed income and currencies at Union Investment We already see entry opportunities on the bond markets in securities with good credit ratings and final maturities of less than one year. These came under strong pressure in the wake of the ECB's surprising change of course at the beginning of February. Although they offer only a low yield, they are already very attractive compared to bank deposits.The good and improving credit quality of companies also speaks in favour of corporate bonds. However, active selection is required here. There are still interesting investment opportunities in high-yield bonds or subordinated securities. In the case of bonds from emerging markets, good interest rate premiums are offset by somewhat greater risks due to infection and higher US interest rates. Regions that are already well-advanced in their interest rate hike cycle are currently promising.

James Peattie, senior portfolio manager at CQS Financial markets have been materially supported by quantitative easing and by low interest rates for a protracted period. The tapering of asset purchases will most obviously affect those assets which are included in the purchase programmes – mostly government bonds, certain mortgage-backed securities and investment grade corporates. I expect volatility and periods of weakness in markets as they seek to price the uncertainties of the new environment. We know the direction of interest rates, but not the final destination nor the path. Unexpectedly high inflation is a complicating factor, as is elevated geopolitical risk. Risks in markets appear somewhat up-ended; long duration investment grade bonds are clearly exposed to rising interest rates, while recently popular ‘long duration’ growth equities are under material pressure.