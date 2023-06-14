TwentyFour co-founders Ford and Kirk retire

Ford and Kirk will be transitioning to advisory roles at the firm and stepping off its Investment Committee

Having helped co-found the asset manager in 2008, Ford and Kirk will be transitioning to advisory roles at the firm and stepping off its investment committee.

Previously, Ford has managed a range of the firm's asset-backed securities funds, such as its UK Mortgages fund, which was launched in 2016, and merged into the TwentyFour Income fund last year.

Meanwhile, Kirk has been co-managing the multi-sector bond team, including its TwentyFour Select Monthly Income fund, since it was launched in 2009.

Ford previously spent over 20 years at Barclays Capital as a fixed income trader, becoming a managing director and head of European ABS trading. Kirk held various senior positions before TwentyFour, including at Daiwa Capital, Royal Bank of Canada, CDC, and Wachovia Bank.

Ben Hayward, CEO of TwentyFour, said: "I would personally like to thank Rob and Gary for their contribution to the growth and success of the firm.

"They have both embodied the character of TwentyFour from the start, bringing market expertise, seeking to deliver the best outcomes for our strategies, and keen to impart their knowledge to our growing investment teams as well as clear communication to our investors."

Bronwyn Curtis, chair of the TwentyFour Income fund, added: "The board would like to thank Rob for his contribution to TFIF, in particular his role in the merger with UK Mortgages Ltd last year."