Uncertainty from Trump's trade war pulls a break on May's Fed rate cut as US growth prospects falter

The Fed is set to convene on Wednesday (7 May) to make its next decision on the federal funds rate. Several investors argued that Trump's trade policies have put the US central bank in a difficult policymaking position as it struggles to keep both inflation and unemployment in check. US unemployment rate remains unchanged for April with 177,000 jobs added Last Friday (2 May), the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said the American economy added 177,000 jobs in April, slightly down from the 185,000 posted for March, but Erik Weisman, chief economist and portfolio manager of MFS Investme...