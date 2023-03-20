Credit Suisse takeover sparks calls for legal challenges

Bondholders and shareholders of Credit Suisse are considering taking legal action over the sale to UBS

The first case could be launched by shareholders of the banks, who did not get to vote on the deal. The Ethos Foundation, which represents Swiss pension funds, deemed the takeover a "huge waste for the shareholders and the Swiss economy as a whole".

This is because several pension funds in the country are shareholders of both banks and, as such, will be "doubly penalised by the transaction", the foundation said. Not only did they not get a say at the general meeting, pension funds will also have to face the risks associated to "a dominating position of a single large bank on the Swiss market".

As a result, the Ethos Foundation called for the separation and listing of the Swiss bank from Credit Suisse, adding that it is currently examining all options available, including legal routes, to "determine the responsibilities of this debacle".

Bondholders

At the same time, several bondholders of Credit Suisse instructed global litigation firm Quinn Emmanuel Urquhart & Sullivan to set up a multi-jurisdictional team of lawyers.

They are looking to challenge Finma's decision to write down Credit Suisse's additional tier one (AT1) debt worth around CHF 16bn.

Government-supported buyout wipes out $17bn in Credit Suisse bonds

The move was criticised by both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, who said bondholders should bear losses only after equity holders have been fully wiped out.

The law firm said it is "already in discussions with a number of holders of Credit Suisse's AT1 capital instruments", about the possible legal actions that may be available to them following the approval of the merger.

Quinn Emmanuel added it has been asked to base its litigations on a similar case in Spain, where Banco Popular was resolved in 2017 and sold to Banco Santander for €1, with AT1 and T2 instruments being written down to zero as part of the M&A deal.

Precedents

TwentyFour Asset Management partner Eoin Walsh explained there were reports claiming Swiss law was changed over the weekend to allow the liquidity facility granted by the Swiss National Bank to be used as a reason to trigger a ‘viability event'.

He said a similar case happened in Portugal in 2014 when Banco Espirito Santo was split into two banks, one for its ‘healthy' operations and one for its toxic assets.

"In our and many market participant's view, the Portuguese regulator failed to treat pari passu bondholders in an equal and fair manner - legal action was taken by bondholders and the process is still ongoing," Walsh added. "The consequences for Portuguese banks were quite severe as they were in practice locked out of international capital markets for years."

UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for $3.3bn

He is now worried that Finma's course of action will have long-term consequences on investor confidence in its regulatory regime.

Walsh continued: "Other banks have seen significant contagion, but even allowing for the statement already from the ECB, the laws governing the write-down or conversion of AT1s is enshrined across Europe via the Bank Resolution and Recovery Directive (BRRD) which sets out, by rule, that equity holders have to be wiped out and a valuation must be carried out before this power is used; the same rules continue to apply in the UK."