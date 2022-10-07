The future of UK gilts

Gordon Shannon, partner and portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management





While the BoE felt it needed to re-establish market order there should be no appetite to backstop gilts beyond the short-term because preventing inflation expectations becoming unanchored is essential.





Although the chancellor has U-turned on the additional tax rate cut – the rest of the budget remains in place and its expensive. Despite snippets from the government, there is still an asymmetry in the details of spending reductions versus the cost of tax cuts.





Gilt investors won’t write blank checks. Without the BeE holding down yields, these fundamentals will weigh on gilts until government borrowing is reduced and inflation tamed.