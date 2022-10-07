The future of UK gilts

Ludovic Colin, head of fixed income opportunities at Vontobel
We no longer have exposure to gilts and the BoE actions will not change our view. There is a misconception the BoE has contained long-term interest rates.
The Bank cannot do that because the trade-off is a much weaker pound, which would then make inflation worst, forcing the BoE to hike interest rates further. This would lead to a vicious circle, propelling the UK into depression.
The BoE is just trying to kill volatility. The lower the short-term credibility, the more investors will demand a higher yield. The BoE knows that, but wants it to happen in a normal functioning market. However, once the government has opened the pandora box of credibility, it will take years to close it back.