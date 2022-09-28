Sterling currency crisis looms: Can the Bank of England steady the ship?

New chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's £45bn package of tax cuts, the largest since 1972, was designed to boost the economy but instead spooked investors, who fear the government will run up public borrowing to unsustainable levels.

As trading opened in Asian markets on Monday (26 September), the pound slumped to a record low against the dollar amid fears the fiscal policies unveiled in the government's Mini Budget would worsen inflation and threaten public finances.

Gordon Shannon, portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, said that while the pound's weakness is already well beyond the level fundamentals such as purchasing power or interest rate parity would indicate, "investor confidence and in this case, a lack of, is the dominant driver of its near term outlook".

"Markets hate untargeted fiscal expansions, especially when accompanied by high inflation, so the Mini Budget's tax cuts led to a risk premium on gilts and fears about the funding of the UK's deficit."

Sterling takes a pounding, but is it near its lows?

On Monday, Citigroup's head of foreign exchange strategy Vasileios Gkionakis said that the UK is now "in the midst of a currency crisis", while others compared the pound's trajectory to that of an emerging market currency.

"What we are seeing is reminiscent of the emerging markets crises of the 1990s, although emerging markets are in much better shape these days," said Trevor Greetham, head of multi-asset at Royal London Asset Management.

However, some fund managers believe that currency markets have overreacted. David Coombs, head of multi-asset investments at Rathbones, said that the financial situation at the moment does not warrant a currency crisis.

"Frankly, I think that the currency markets have overreacted. If sterling settles at $0.90 until the end of the year, then we are in a currency crisis," he said.

All eyes on the BoE

Sterling's slide means the cost of goods and services that are imported to the UK are more expensive, which can raise prices for consumers. This has the potential to exacerbate inflation and pressure the Bank of England to raise interest rates by more than previously expected.

"There is now a tense stand-off between the Bank of England and the Treasury, with policymakers determined to try and bring down inflation by dampening demand, while politicians are focused intently on trying to boost demand and promote their growth agenda," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The Bank of England has so far ruled out an emergency interest rate rise following the pound's plunge, with Andrew Bailey saying that the Monetary Policy Committee "will not hesitate to change interest rates by as much as needed" to bring inflation under control.

Instead, the central bank announced today (28 September) that it will start buying long-dated gilts to "restore orderly market conditions" and stave off a "material risk to UK financial stability".

The intervention in bond markets calmed nerves among gilt investors but failed to stabilise the pound, which tumbled 1.5% against the dollar to $1.0571 at the time of writing.

Emergency interest rate hike: 'Overreaction' or too little too late?

Piero Cingari, analyst at Capital.com, said the only measure which could turn the tide is if the BoE steps in and announces a significant rate hike, in excess of 200 basis points, in an emergency meeting and makes a bold statement against currency speculation. The deposit rate currently stands at 2.25%.

"Such a move may increase the risk of a recession but failing to do so will only encourage short sellers to keep selling the pound, thereby deepening the currency crisis," he added.

Van Luu, head of currency and fixed income strategy at Russell Investments, explained that a central bank worried about its inflation-fighting credentials "would react to a demand-boosting fiscal package by raising rates more than previously expected".

"In the short-term, downward pressure on the pound could persist, but it is in the hands of the Bank of England to stave off a currency crisis," he said.

Outlook for sterling

Short-sellers are betting on sterling plunging even further, while some fund managers expect the UK currency will fall below dollar parity before the end of this year.

"GBP looks very negative and will likely hit parity before Christmas as a result of both the dour UK scenario but also the US rate hiking cycle which looks set to continue apace," said James Penny, CIO at TAM Asset Management.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said that the pound could easily self-correct without the need for government or central bank intervention.

Currency moves explainer: The causes and impact on portfolios and the options for action

"This gap could correct itself. A weak pound could boost British exports, help GDP growth and oblige the Bank of England to raise interest rates, especially if sterling's slide fuels inflation," he said.

"At the same time, the strong dollar could weigh on US exports, slow US growth, crimp US inflation and prompt the Fed to cut rates. That would close the interest rate differential and make the pound more attractive on a relative basis."

Kaspar Hense, senior portfolio manager at BlueBay, had a more pessimistic outlook.

"It is somewhat less likely that confidence will be quickly restored by the BoE because it would counteract the fiscal policy, and the floating mortgage market would be at risk to break. Therefore, we see the current weakness of the pound continuing, and the discussion around the right fiscal and monetary policy persisting in the coming weeks," he said.