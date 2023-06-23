Deep Dive: Governments' 'lack of financial discipline' could upset bonds' positive outlook

However, he emphasised that "persistent price pressures and a lack of financial discipline on the part of governments" must not get in the way.

According to Sagayam: "Investors now have access to defensive and income-generating assets at inexpensive valuations not seen for many years," notwithstanding "these potential hazards".

The fixed income asset class, as a whole, suffered a torrid year in 2022, with the classic equities diversifier falling in lockstep with the asset class.

Nathan Sweeney, CIO of multi-asset at Marlborough, said: "It is no secret that government bonds had a very difficult time last year, with a lot of headlines about the ‘death of the 60:40 portfolio' questioning the role of bonds after they fell at the same time as equities."

He noted 2022 was a "consequence of a dramatic gear change as we switched from years of quantitative easing, with ultra-low interest rates, to the fastest pace of rate increases in recent history".

The Marlborough CIO said central banks "must carry the can to a large extent on this" as the aggressive interest rate rises "made it impossible" for bond markets to keep pace and adjust.

This week, the Bank of England rolled out its 13th consecutive interest rate hike, and the US interest rate currently sits at its highest level since 2007,

Bob Tannahill, portfolio manager Ravenscroft, agreed: "Last year was one of the toughest years for bond markets in living memory. While this was unpleasant for many investors, there is now a big silver lining."

He added: "For the first time in many years, bond investors are spoilt for choice in how to invest their capital today, with a wide range of bonds from the lower- to higher-risk end of spectrum, offering returns we could only dream of a mere two years ago."

Sweeney said markets were "emerging from a turbulent period" and as "economic conditions begin to normalise", equities were already producing positive returns, and he expected fixed income to follow suit.

This bond market optimism has already fed through to investors in Europe, with bond funds being the most popular product so far this year.

According to data from LSEG Lipper, bond funds had taken in €13.3bn in May and €77.5bn since the year began, bucking the wider outflow trend seen across most other asset classes.

Detlef Glow, head of LSEG Lipper EMEA, noted how European investors had bought into bond funds more rapidly following an inversion of the yield curve for eurozone bonds, "which might be seen as a sign that European investors may anticipate a possible ending of the interest hiking cycle of central banks around the globe led by the US Federal Reserve".

Indeed, when Hargreaves Lansdown launched a new corporate bond fund this week, it said the yield increase on corporate bonds over the past year had sparked a surge in interest from investors.

Glow said many investors were now expecting a series of interest rate decreases later on this year.

Aggressive moves by the Bank of England yesterday (22 June) and strong signals of further hikes from the Fed's Jerome Powell earlier this week have pulled this back slightly, but data from Refinitiv showed markets were still pricing in a slowdown of the Fed's QT policy later on this year.

Marlborough's Sweeney said that with bond yields "now significantly higher, you are being paid to wait, and once interest rates start to come down we should see capital appreciation".

That did not mean investors had to exercise some caution when approaching the sector, especially around high-yield bonds.

Charlene Malik, portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, said even though yield looks attractive, "on a spread basis, European and US high yield are trading in the middle of the historical range at an index level".

She explained their investment base case was for a "soft-ish landing", expects an "increase in default rates, as history shows the majority of defaults will come from the lower rated parts of the high-yield universe".

Malik pushed back on Sweeney's optimism, saying: "We do not believe current spreads are compensating us appropriately for this," adding she preferred not to hold lower rated high-yield names in cyclical sectors, "particularly where there is weak pricing power and upcoming refinancing walls".

But her outlook for bonds was generally positive.

"If you look at previous market cycles then, within 12 months of the peak in interest rates, both equity and bond markets have pushed higher," she said.