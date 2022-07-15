TwentyFour's Holman: How to prep your bond portfolio for recession

With inflation forcing aggressive tightening from central banks and the global economy still struggling with the impact of COVID-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, we have seen a breakdown of traditional correlations and hefty losses across asset classes; the S&P 500 US stock market index produced its worst H1 total return in six decades, and bellwether 10-year US Treasury bonds had their worst H1 for over two centuries.

At the eye of this seemingly perfect storm for markets has been one big question for investors, which is whether central banks can bring down inflation without tightening so aggressively that they spark a major recession. At the end of June some 71% of respondents to a Deutsche Bank survey of global fund managers were expecting a US recession in 2023, with a further 17% predicting one in 2022.

Consensus has been wrong before, but our own economic forecast suggests we are rapidly moving into a late-cycle scenario, from which economies are traditionally much more vulnerable to an external shock that can tip them into recession. We think a recession for the UK and Europe is more likely than not in 2023, though in the US it is harder to call.

US inflation climbs to 9.1% in June

So how can we build a portfolio for recession?

Firstly, it is important to note that as the previous cycle neatly demonstrated, late-cycle conditions can last a very long time, during which risk assets can still rally and get very expensive relative to long-term averages. Making your portfolio too defensive too quickly can be very detrimental in such circumstances.

In our view, the best approach is to stay very liquid so that we can respond quickly to try to take advantage of any further intra-cycle dips, while building in enough protection against a potential recessionary sell-off. Therefore, we think a rough balance of 15% in rates and 85% in relatively short dated credit is about right for today's environment.

Let's start with government bonds, or ‘rates' in bond market parlance. US Treasuries, the world's go-to ‘safe haven' bonds, have not behaved like a risk-off asset for much of 2022, with 10-year yields having sold off from 1.51% on January 1 to a peak of nearly 3.5% at one point in June. Having found some stability around 3%, we think a lot of bad news (and a good number of rate hikes) is already priced into this yield, and it can be a valuable risk-off position for a portfolio in the event of any poor economic data.

When it comes to credit, we want to maintain a high allocation but begin to favour higher credit quality and gradually decrease our overall credit duration by leaning towards shorter dated bonds, which should make the portfolio less exposed to any recessionary sell-off. Credit fundamentals remain strong with default rates still near record lows, but this isn't a time to reach for risk in our view, so we have moved up the ratings curve and we are avoiding CCC paper. We are also looking for companies able to pass on the rising cost of their inputs to customers without seeing a disproportionate drop in sales. For example, banks are extremely good at passing on costs to customers, as well as keeping a portion of each interest rate hike for themselves when they raise the interest rates on their own non-savings products.

Corporate and financial bond yields have risen dramatically

Fixed income has struggled in general so far this year, with the volatility in government bonds adding to the pain of aggressive widening in credit spreads. However, as the chart above shows, this does mean valuations in many sectors have dipped to levels not far off what we might expect to see in a recessionary environment. In our view these prices probably represent a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity in fixed income, and sectors such as subordinated bank debt (over 7% yield on the CoCo index) look extremely attractive to us.

In our experience these elevated yields can be a big help when navigating periods of volatility like the one we currently find ourselves in, since they give us confidence that we can still generate reasonable returns even if conditions worsen.

As a crude example, let's take a simple bond portfolio that has a 15% rates allocation in 10-year USTs and 85% in credit, with a credit duration of 3.5 years and a starting yield of 7%. In a recession, if we assume a linear rally of 100bp in 10-year USTs, the rates allocation would contribute roughly 1.5% to portfolio performance. If at the same time the yield on the credit allocation was to sell off by 200bp, meaning credit spreads would rise by 300bp (added to the underlying 100bp tightening in rates), then the portfolio would suffer a loss of around 6% from the credit allocation. Combining the rates and credit price moves we obviously get to -4.5%. However, over 12 months that number is more than compensated for by the starting yield of the portfolio (7%), resulting in a total return of around 2.5% on a one-year breakeven basis.

Ultimately, while we think recession is most likely many months away yet, in fixed income it is never too early to start thinking about preparing your portfolio for the risk.

Mark Holman is a portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management