Standard Chartered
What is the outlook for FTSE dividends?
Dividend forecasts slide for second quarter in a row
ISS urges revolt over Amundi executive pay - Reports
Criticises transparency
Has the FCA sharpened its claws of late?
Reviewing the regulator's latest aggressive streak
Aviva Investors' Flockhart buys into SJP in UK Listed Equity Unconstrained fund
Turned over 40% of fund
Barclays considers merger plans with rival bank Standard Chartered - reports
One of many options being 'kicked around'
Lazard AM's Custis rotates out of UK consumer-facing stocks as Brexit concerns intensify
Buying stocks with overseas exposure
Former FCA chief McDermott to join Standard Chartered
Joining on 20 March
RBS shares slide after bank fails BoE's 2016 stress test
'Capital inadequacies' at two other banks
Proposed dividend cuts weigh on UK outlook after strong Q1 - Capita
Cuts of £2.7bn announced
FTSE 100 surges to 2016 high
Standard Chartered leading the FTSE
Investec's Hutchins: Navigating the dividend cuts of 2016
Avoid 'optically-high' yields
FTSE dips below 6,000 as Standard Chartered plunges
BHP Billiton also weighs on the index
RBS and Standard Chartered 'weakest' links in BoE stress tests
Further £10bn needs to be put aside
Standard Chartered in $5.1bn rights issue
First quarterly loss since 1998
'Less rosy' dividend outlook for 2016 as pressures mount on commodity firms
UK dividend growth is set to slow in 2016, despite a record Q3 for payouts this year, as the commodity sector faces further cuts, according to the latest Capita Dividend Monitor.
M&G's Dobell: 'Heroic' BP has outstanding recovery potential
Manager sticks with stock
Aberdeen's Kaloo: Asian asset allocation decisions have cost us
Aberdeen's head of global emerging market equities Devan Kaloo has admitted the significant underweight to Chinese equities - as well as an overweight to India - has hurt his flagship GEM fund so far in 2015.
Lazard's Custis backs Man Group acquisition spree to continue
Lazard UK Omega manager Alan Custis is backing the acquisitive Man Group to pursue further M&A activity as it continues to diversify away from its quant strategies.
FTSE rebound continues despite Royal Mail slump
The FTSE 100 climbed in morning trading despite a 4% slump in Royal Mail shares as RBS and Sainsbury lifted UK blue chips.
Is the strong dollar threatening UK dividends?
Scott McKenzie, investment director and manager of the Saracen UK Income fund, says the largest dividend payers in the UK market currently offer limited potential for growth, particularly as the strong dollar is masking inherent weaknesses in many business...
Barclays, Standard Chartered & HSBC drawn into FIFA scandal
Some of the largest British banks have launched a review to determine whether allegedly corrupt payments involving football officials have passed through their books.
HSBC drives FTSE higher after launching review of UK base
HSBC shares have jumped 3.5% after the bank launched a full review of its UK domicile in light of increased levies and a possible referendum on EU membership.
Standard Chartered bosses waive bonuses as profits plummet
Standard Chartered's executive board have foregone their bonuses after the bank's profits plummeted by 25% in 2014.
Standard Chartered to axe cash equities business
Standard Chartered has said it will shut its equities business and axe jobs as it continues in its attempts to cut costs in order to boost its bottom line.