Majority of banks failing to set sufficient carbon reduction targets

Only 16% of banks in the alliance have set overarching interim emissions targets for 2030 or sooner, leaving many flying blind in their commitment to meet net-zero by 2050.

Even among those that have set interim targets, such as Nordea and NatWest, inconsistent methodologies behind targets makes them difficult to compare and benchmark.

Comparisons are difficult due to banks setting different targets for different sectors, with only 14 of the banks having set methane targets, despite being a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Meanwhile, some, such as JP Morgan, do not distinguish between renewable energy and low-carbon fuels and fossil fuel energy sources in their targets, meaning they can meet targets by expanding financing of renewables rather than defunding oil and gas.

Furthermore, while 80% of the 43 banks investigated have set targets for the highest emitting sectors, such as oil and gas, only 15 have made commitments for the automobile sector, five in aviation, two in shipping, one in agriculture and none in chemicals.

Even among those that have set oil and gas targets, 80% exclude capital market activities, such as raising equity and debt financing. This means that banks such as Credit Suisse and UBS exclude capital markets from targets, despite 77% of Credit Suisse and 94% of UBS financing for oil and gas coming in this form.

ShareAction also criticised the use of intensity metrics as targets, arguing it can encourage oil and gas companies to produce oil and gas more efficiently rather than commit to an absolute decline in output.

Among banks that have set an oil and gas target, over a third, including JPMorgan, NatWest and Standard Chartered, set intensity targets.

The NZBA is a member of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), which recently came under criticism for dropping the group's requirement for members to sign up for a United Nations emissions reduction campaign.

Xavier Lerin, senior research manager at ShareAction, said: "Every member of the NZBA has pledged to align their portfolios with the goals of the Paris Agreement and keep warming within 1.5°C - yet our research shows that their target-setting is falling short.

"Banks have a vital role to play in financing the transition to net zero that people around the world are counting on for a liveable future - they should act now to ensure their decarbonisation goals are far more ambitious. The NZBA needs to demonstrate stronger leadership to keep members on track, for example through compliance monitoring and an accountability mechanism.

"It is clearer than ever that we cannot rely on voluntary initiatives alone - governments should step up with robust regulation to ensure companies are taking meaningful rapid action to get us to a 1.5°C world."