Investors bet against Chinese debt market

Sales in the asset class climbed to Rmb113bn, or $17.6bn, over the month, bringing total outflows over the past two months to Rmb193bn.

As central banks across the west began to raise interest rates, and bond buyers returned to market driving prices back up and rates back down, investors opted for more attractive yields and fled Chinese bond markets, typically a reliable source of fixed-income returns during periods of western quantitative easing.

China is currently attempting to contain economic turbulence triggered by lockdowns implemented to curb rising cases of Covid-19.

"These are by far the greatest outflows since China began opening up its domestic bond market," Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered, told the FT, adding that the bank was expecting "persistent outflows" in the current quarter.

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 2.9% this week, while the Chinese 10-year yield remained at 2.8%, as anticipation of easing across the region remains.

According to the FT, investors and strategists were in agreement that while renminbi debt's yield had been squeezed, when adjusted for inflation, Chinese bonds paid out a substantial premium to their US counterparts.

The Chinese central bank has continued to take a cautious stance on stimulus, despite severe Covid-19 outbreaks.