Bill Winters: Pandemic and Russian invasion response shows we can fight climate change

The coronavirus pandemic and international response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shown us that a massive response to climate change is possible, said Bill Winters, CEO of Standard Chartered.

Speaking at London's City Week conference today (25 April), Winters said that the current macroeconomic circumstances were favourable for a transition away from fossil fuels, with rising fuel prices and security concerns around future supply of energy.

However, he also said that one underemphasised changing factor was how the world had united both to fight the coronavirus pandemic and to implement sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

"The world has rallied around, in the last couple of years, major exogenous shocks in a spectacular way," he said, adding that the responses had seen "cooperation, money, research, technology, coordination, that was almost unimaginable".

However, Winters said that this raised the question of the fact that "we are not throwing trillions of dollars at the climate change problem".

"70% of the world's emissions are the result of corporate activities of one description or other," said Winters. With this in mind, he stated the continued pressure from "shareholders and other key stakeholders" to reduce carbon emissions will be enough to make an "enormous difference".

Winter emphasised the need to invest in both natural solutions and technological ones, arguing that a solution to climate change was not possible without attention on both.

He said that while "it is highly unlikely that we are going to have a kind of technology breakthrough" to allow us to completely prevent climate change, taking carbon dioxide out of the environment was a necessary step to undo past damages.

However, he said that another problem with technological solutions was measurement, as "you do not know whether you can increase the scale of a direct air capture or carbon capture and sequestration technology" as the technology is still being developed. Natural resources are easier to measure, and therefore easier for investors to offset carbon emissions by funding, but Winters emphasised that both were required. 

