New initiative launched to validate finance sector emissions targets

Financial companies will now be able to add a science-based stamp to their portfolio alignment targets.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a group led by experts from environmental non-profits and the UN Global Compact, has launched a science-based target framework and validation service to help financial firms align their lending and investments with the Paris Agreement.

Financial companies will now be able to verify whether climate targets for their operations and portfolios align with the Paris Agreement's goal of keeping global warming to 1.5°C or well-below 2°C.

So far, 55 financial corporations have signed up, including Amalgamated Bank, Bank J Safra Sarasin, Standard Chartered, and Eurazeo.

The SBTi is inviting financial institutions to submit targets for validation from today (1 October). The first 20 submissions from financial institutions will be assessed free of charge during a pilot phase of the service.

To qualify for validation by the SBTi, the Scope 1 and 2 portions of financial institutions' emissions - covering operations and purchased energy - must be in line with an average annual linear reduction rate of 4.2% for a 1.5°C pathway and 2.5% for a well-below 2°C.

Their Scope 3 targets - covering investments and lending portfolios - must meet specific criteria relevant to each asset class.

Cynthia Cummis, SBTi steering committee member and director at World Resources Institute, one of the SBTi partners, said: "The finance sector now can, and must, build the bridge to a net-zero emissions economy and enable system-wide improvements based on climate science.

"The SBTi's framework highlights the power of financial institutions to redirect capital to companies contributing to the low-carbon transition, and away from those that contribute to climate change."

Jan Amrit Poser, chief strategist and head of sustainability at Bank J Safra Sarasin, which committed to the SBTi in 2015, said: "Following our asset management's climate pledge to become carbon neutral by 2035, we will pursue a validation based on the SBTi's framework, to which we contributed a real estate case study.

"We encourage all other financial institutions to follow and join us on the journey towards net-zero."