RunFromHome: IW breaks a sweat for the 2020 5K Standard Chartered Great City Race

From breaking news to breaking a sweat, teams from both Investment Week and parent company Incisive Media took part in this year's Standard Chartered 5K Great City Race from their homes.
In the face of the pandemic, the traditional group event was staged as a remote race, where each entrant ran socially distanced in a location of their choice on Tuesday 21 July.
Blessed with sunshine and great scenery from various locations, our intrepid reporters and colleagues took some post-race selfies, all of which you can see in the gallery above.
Flying the flag for IW this year wereacting editor Lauren Mason, acting deputy news editor David Brenchley and production editor Rachel Bird. Digital production editor Ravi Meah, originally scheduled to run, was forced to pull out due to injury.
Also joining us for the race were runners from official communications partner for our 25th anniversary year Teamspirit, which also celebrated its 25th anniversary of working with the financial service industry.
The official race beneficiary for the Great City Race is Futuremakers, a global initiative to tackle inequality and promote greater economic inclusion for young people in our communities.
Incisive's marketing director Sophie Eke, who also ran the race, said: "We are delighted that the City Race is still going ahead, albeit in a different format to usual.
"As a business we have had to rework many of our own event models in light of Covid-19 so we are pleased to be able to continue to support this major industry event, along with a great cause like Futuremakers."