#RunFromHome: IW breaks a sweat for the 2020 5K Standard Chartered Great City Race

Selfies galore from this year's remote race

2207 iwruns montage web 580x358
Teams from both Investment Week and parent company Incisive Media took part in this year's Standard Chartered 5K Great City Race from their homes. Here's how they got on...
Iw runs 2020 jonathon whiteley 580x358
From running a business to running the gorgeous Cornwall coastline, it's all systems go for Incisive CEO Jonathon Whiteley
Iw runs 2020 lauren mason 580x358
Before breaking news to our readers, IW's acting editor Lauren Mason broke a sweat down in Guildford - and now she can breathe a sigh of relief...
Iw runs 2020 kevin sinclair 580x358
All smiles this morning in sunny Suffolk for Kevin Sinclair, Incisive's managing director
Iw runs 2020 rachel bird 580x358
On what was a hot day, IW production editor Rachel Bird looked effortlessly cool during her 5K run in London
Iw runs 2020 david brenchley 580x358
Stop! It's Hammertime! Over in east London, in the shadow of the Olympic Stadium, IW's acting deputy news editor (and West Ham fan) David Brenchley completes his 5K
Iw runs 2020 natasha buckle 580x358
Sheep, styes and rivers were no match for IW's commercial director Natasha Buckle, who bossed her run in north Devon
Iw runs 2020 sophie eke 580x358
It's always sunny in Sidcup, Kent, for Incisive's marketing director Sophie Eke
Iw runs 2020 matthew dalton 580x358
Up the road in nearby Dartford is CRN magazine's commercial director Matthew Dalton, literally on the 'home' straight in his back garden
Iw runs 2020 darren sharp 580x358
Leaving the trail for dust over in Essex was Darren Sharp, Incisive's head of digital campaign performance
Iw runs 2020 georgina brazier 580x358
Normally, Incisive's senior video producer Georgina Brazier lets the film run. But for the race, she did the running - and conquered it like a champion
Iw runs 2020 jonathan stapleton 580x358
A family affair down in sunny Bognor Regis for Professional Pensions editor-in-chief Jonathan Stapleton and his son - a great team effort
Iw runs 2020 john holt 580x358
Listening to some decent tracks down in south London is Incisive's head of digital John Holt
Iw runs 2020 jessica richards 580x358
Keeping track of her run while running up that hill in Highgate is CRN magazine's account manager Jessica Richards
Iw runs 2020 francesca kilford 580x358
Further north into Hertfordshire, Incisive's Francesca Kilford stands tall after completing her 5K
Iw runs 2020 robin shute 580x358
The rugby may be on hold at Twickenham, but Incisive's operations manager - and big fan of the oval ball - Robin Shute charged down its streets
Iw runs 2020 will bolton 580x358
No, Will Bolton is not stuck in 2015. Incisive's business development manager is very much in the present and completed his run with aplomb
Iw runs 2020 james phillips 580x358
Derek Zoolander, eat your heart out. Down in south London, Professional Pensions deputy editor James Phillips showed off his best blue steel
Iw runs sophie king 580x358
As her name suggests, Professional Adviser reporter Sophie King put on a right royal run and surveyed all she conquered
Iw runs 2020 christopher copper ind 580x358
Across the Channel, International Investment magazine's Christopher Copper-Ind flew the flag for Incisive in Paris, where 'le soleil' also made an appearance
Iw runs rosie cotterill paul harvey 580x358
Back on home turf, Incisive's marketing dynamic duo Rosie Cotterill and Paul Harvey took in the sights of St James's Park and Buckingham Palace for their run
Iw runs andrew hobbs 580x358
Don't fence him in! Andrew Hobbs, Incisive's content strategist - enterprise technology, takes in the beautiful Cornwall scenery
Iw runs steve kirk 580x358
He may not be on a star trek, but Incisive Works' very own Captain Kirk - head of design Steve Kirk, to be precise - had a rather stellar run in Essex
Jat garcha 580x358
When it comes to good post-run selfies, Jat's the way to do it... A round of applause for Incisive's graphic designer Jat Garcha
Iw runs 2020 hope william smith 580x358
Run of Hope and glory... It definitely was that for Professional Pensions' news editor Hope William-Smith
Iw runs 2020 noel anderson 580x358
Breathless, but not beaten, Incisive's business development director Noel Anderson soaked up the rays in sunny Shortlands, Kent
Iw runs 2020 sam avis 580x358
Spare a thought for Incisive's marketing assistant Sam Avis. He may look wiped out, but he is still a winner.
Iw runs 2020 kate cunningham teamspirit 580x358
And it is not a team effort without the aptly named Teamspirit Group, IW's media partners for our 25th anniversary. Special thanks go to Kate Cunningham...
Iw runs 2020 richard plocki teamspirit 580x358
...Richard Plocki
Iw runs scott oldstein teamspirit 580x358
...Scott Oldstein
Iw runs sophie klein teamspirit 580x358
...and Sophie Klein for joining us on the 5K race
From breaking news to breaking a sweat, teams from both Investment Week and parent company Incisive Media took part in this year's Standard Chartered 5K Great City Race from their homes.

In the face of the pandemic, the traditional group event was staged as a remote race, where each entrant ran socially distanced in a location of their choice on Tuesday 21 July.

Blessed with sunshine and great scenery from various locations, our intrepid reporters and colleagues took some post-race selfies, all of which you can see in the gallery above.

Flying the flag for IW this year were acting editor Lauren Mason, acting deputy news editor David Brenchley and production editor Rachel Bird. Digital production editor Ravi Meah, originally scheduled to run, was forced to pull out due to injury.

Also joining us for the race were runners from official communications partner for our 25th anniversary year Teamspirit, which also celebrated its 25th anniversary of working with the financial service industry.

The official race beneficiary for the Great City Race is Futuremakers, a global initiative to tackle inequality and promote greater economic inclusion for young people in our communities.

Incisive's marketing director Sophie Eke, who also ran the race, said: "We are delighted that the City Race is still going ahead, albeit in a different format to usual.

"As a business we have had to rework many of our own event models in light of Covid-19 so we are pleased to be able to continue to support this major industry event, along with a great cause like Futuremakers."

