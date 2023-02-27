Stock Spotlight: Standard Chartered takeover interest compounds as bank enjoys success in Asia

The bank has been described as a “parable for the undervaluation of the UK market”.

Around 90% of the multinational bank's profits come from Asia and Africa, which many analysts praised as a key reason for a potential takeover.

The firm has only recently returned to its pre-covid stock price, having struggled to recover from the 49% drop it suffered following the outbreak of the pandemic.

However, rising interest rates and new rumours of a takeover have pushed the stock up sharply, rising 32.8% in the last three months, according to data from Morningstar.

Simon Murphy, manager of the VT Tyndall Real Income fund, also said the rise had been a result of "a sustained period of underperformance over many years".

The £7.82 share price today still did "not look expensive", he said, with a 0.7x price/tangible book value, as well as the fact that the share price even touched £17 in 2013.

Takeover

Tyndall's Murphy said that takeover rumours had "been around for many years and it is easy to see why".

He explained: "It is a relatively unique asset with a very difficult to replicate retail and wholesale Asian franchise which is seen as increasingly desirable from a medium-term growth perspective."

While both banks have officially denied the rumours, Axel Rudolph, senior financial analyst at IG Group, noted the Emirati bank had reserved the right to announce an offer within six months of denying takeover intentions earlier this month.

Murphy added there are "plenty of other potential suitors" for the bank, though regulatory and political complications could pose a hurdle for any other interested party.

He said that he suspected a deal will eventually emerge, but the specifics were unclear.

"I would definitely not make an investment case just on the basis of a potential takeover," he added.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, also agreed that a takeover seemed likely, stating the bank's large footprint across emerging markets created clear opportunities for a deal.

However, Streeter warned there were "still risks ahead", pointing to the bank's large exposure to commercial real estate debt in China, as well as the quality of government debt in countries such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

James de Uphaugh, head of the Liontrust Global Fundamental team, also noted the bank's emerging market exposure was not wholly positive, as the operations over 59 countries "comes with a price in extra compliance costs and trapped capital".

Results

The firm's 2022 results were released earlier this month, along with the announcement of a $1bn share buyback - nearly double what had been expected by analysts.

Murphy said the results had been strong "relative both to expectations and to recent history", drawing attention to management upgrading guidance for return on tangible equity to 10% for 2023 and 11% for 2024.

de Uphaugh argued the results "showed good progress on a number of fronts", highlighting strong returns in commercial banking, record trading results and an improving quality of the deposit franchise.

Rudolph credited the bank's recent strong performance to higher global interest rates, as well as Asia's relatively stronger economic recovery and a very weak British pound.

However, he warned that "investors remain cautious with regards to future profits in light of a possible global recession".

"A recession would lead to decreasing lending activity, an increase in bad debt and lower margins when rate cuts during a recession and amid falling inflation are back on the table," he said.

de Uphaugh agreed, describing the bank as a "parable for the undervaluation of the UK market".

Looking ahead

While the bank's share price has fallen back, Streeter said it remains highly elevated from where it began before rumours broke as "there clearly is a great deal of speculation" that a takeover may still go ahead.

Nevertheless, she described the bank's longer term outlook as one of resilience, crediting its fee earnings businesses such as wealth management and investment banking, that could "pick up some of the slack" if the cut to interest rates begins.

Liontrust's de Uphaugh described the long-term outlook for the bank as "strong", due to its wide geographic footprint that is growing faster than average, along with its wide set of product offerings.

He highlighted its position in China, as the country looks to build trade in the renminbi to reduce its reliance of the dollar, with the bank being a "key intermediary" in this.

Longer term investment in digital banks like Mox and Trust will be viewed "increasingly favourably," he added.

Sustainable finance was pointed to as another area of significant opportunity for the bank, as emerging market countries continue to push for investment in renewable energy.