It is time for asset managers to step up on net zero

Antoine Argouges of Tulipshare and Tony Burdon of Make My Money Matter

Facing this crisis, pension schemes and asset managers have a unique and urgent opportunity to influence how global corporations address the climate emergency.

But they need to step up, drive real world emissions reductions, better represent the views of their increasingly climate conscious members, and help protect investments against long term climate risk.

In spring 2022, Make My Money Matter and Tulipshare joined campaigners and activist investors from around the world to highlight investor power at the ballot box during the AGM season. The power to reduce emissions, protect nature and support workers.

COP27: Seven funds to help the environment

However, despite growing concern for our planet and the best efforts of activist investors, the industry wielded disappointing results.

Resolutions to introduce more stringent climate strategies and targets at Barclays and Standard Chartered were met with lacklustre support, despite their AGMs being targeted by NGOs and climate activists in unprecedented numbers.

At Barclays only 20% of shareholders rejected the bank's subpar climate strategy. At Standard Chartered, a mere 12% voted for a stronger climate resolution to be implemented at the firm.

This inertia was replicated across the industry.

While controversially positioning itself at the forefront of ESG, the world's largest asset manager BlackRock actually reduced its support for environmental and social shareholder proposals this year.

The financial giant supported just 24% of environmental and social proposals at US AGMs - a huge decrease on the 43% it voted in favour of in 2021.

Moreover, a report from Tulipshare has shown that top institutional investors such as Fidelity, BNY Mellon and Goldman Sachs have a track record of voting inconsistently across their funds on the same proposals, bringing into further question their voting policies on climate resolutions.

This is worrying not only because of the worsening climate emergency, but also comes at a time when consumer demand for institutional investors to vote for ethical change is increasing.

There is now also a clear expectation from pension holders on how their money is managed, with our research showing that people wanted their scheme to use their pension power to encourage companies to cut their carbon emissions at the AGM season.

Additionally, nearly a quarter of people would consider switching pension provider if they knew their current provider was not voting for the companies they invest in to tackle climate change. Yet, the industry failed to respond.

In the context of a cost-of-living crisis, sky high oil prices and a growing pushback against ESG, climate conscious investors have more responsibility than ever to use their power to improve environmental practice.

Top investors only voting for ESG proposals 7.5% of the time

Some insurance firms are even beginning to offer ‘shareholder activism policies' to protect companies against the investors' attempts to spark change.

But action on climate is not a trend, nor is it a compromise - it is a financial imperative and must be treated as such by investors.

Despite this worrying landscape, there is hope that when mobilised, investor action can achieve real impact.

In August this year, Johnson & Johnson pulled the plug on sales of its talc-based baby powder after mounting pressure from activist investors, led by Tulipshare, and tireless charity campaigners, forced them to recognise the thousands of lawsuits from consumers who claimed the product had caused them cancer.

And there is hope on climate resolutions too.

The UNPRI reports that the number of ESG resolutions tabled in 2022 increased significantly on previous years, showing that investors will gladly use their shareholder power on climate concerns.

Major AGMs at the likes of Shell, Barclays, Standard Chartered and more were disrupted by protesters from Extinction Rebellion and other environmental groups, many of whom will be pension holders themselves. These impassioned activists risk finding themselves behind bars for their disruption - and institutional investors claiming to sympathise with the plight of our planet must sit up and listen.

Pension schemes need to respond.

By setting clear climate positive voting policies and working with asset managers on how they vote - they can drive real world emissions reductions, better represent the views of their increasingly climate conscious members and help protect investments against long term climate risk.

With heatwaves stretching from North America to Eastern China - now is not the time for short-termism or inaction.

In fact, it is more important than ever that we use every tool at our disposal to tackle the climate emergency.

It is therefore crucial for pension schemes to listen to their members and use their power during the AGM season to transform their investee companies into forces for good.

Antoine Argouges is CEO of Tulipshare and Tony Burdon is CEO of Make My Money Matter