Nick Train: UK corporations 'handicapped' by their UK stock market listing

Nick Train said two recent developments serve to reinforce his theory on UK companies

The factsheet showed that for December, the NAV of the trust was down 3.6% on a total return basis and the share price was down 2.4%, while the FTSE All-Share index lost 1.4%.

The manager of the £1.9bn trust wrote that he sees "no structural reason why the UK stock market should not deliver attractive and absolute returns in 2023 beyond". He went on to say that such returns "would be a surprise" but "it is virtually the definition of financial markets that they deliver returns that confound consensus".

He said two recent developments serve to reinforce this premise for UK companies.

The first is reports that First Abu Dhabi bank had given serious consideration about bidding for Standard Chartered Bank, something the star fund manager said "should not be dismissed as an aberration".

"It should be seen more as an indication of the likelihood that serious corporations around the world are noting the value offered by serious UK corporations whose share prices happen to have been handicapped by their UK stock market listing in recent years," Train wrote.

He went on to say that while he does not own Standard Chartered Bank, he knows its market position would be hard to replicate and its shares are cheap, even after they rallied 20% on the news.

"This is a £20bn institution and there are many other substantive UK companies with similarly disappointing long-term share price histories," Train said. "That makes them vulnerable to bid approaches."

The other development occurred in December when the London Stock Exchange Group announced an alliance with Microsoft.

"To us it is a massive endorsement of LSEG's strategy and the potential of its assets," commented the manager.

Train added that he hoped "better times for the constituents of the London Stock Exchange might bring better times, in share price terms, for its parent".

He concluded his commentary by saying that despite some share price moves "dismayed" him in 2022, the business performances of the companies was "satisfactory" and that 90% increased their dividends and about 85% either paid a special dividend or had a share buyback.

"Only companies with strong balance sheets and cash flows can do this," he added.

The trust is trading on a 7.15% discount, according to Morningstar figures.