Simon Edelsten

Mid Wynd tactically increases exposure to quality, undervalued Asian stocks

Investment Trusts

Mid Wynd tactically increases exposure to quality, undervalued Asian stocks

Direct exposure to China up to 5%

clock 28 April 2020 •
'Cockroach stocks' in Europe and Japan should guard against market shocks

Global

'Cockroach stocks' in Europe and Japan should guard against market shocks

Equity markets are being driven by the fact that bond yields have collapsed.

clock 12 June 2019 •
The Big Question Part 1: Is President Donald Trump a market menace - or a welcome disruptor?

US

The Big Question Part 1: Is President Donald Trump a market menace - or a welcome disruptor?

Impact on decision-making

clock 17 May 2018 •
Trustpilot