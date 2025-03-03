Goshawk AM given green light to rename two funds

Having acquired Vermeer Investment Management and its Vermeer Global fund last year, the Dublin-domiciled strategy has now been renamed Goshawk Global fund, which has seen its assets under management (AUM) grow from £60m to £81m since the acquisition. Goshawk AM: 'Passive is risky' and the case for active management in a global market Vermeer founders Tim Gregory and James Rowsell, who moved over to Goshawk as part of the deal along with fellow fund manager Charlie Fricker, will continue to oversee the vehicle under its new name. Meanwhile, Goshawk's second fund, an active ETF, w...