Simon Edelsten reunites with former Artemis colleague Alex Illingworth at new venture

Goshawk Asset Management

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Veteran global equity manager Simon Edelsten has returned from retirement to join former Artemis colleague Alex Illingworth at his new venture, global equity fund house Goshawk Asset Management.

The move comes a year after Edelsten retired from Artemis, where he had managed the firm's Global Select fund and the Mid Wynd investment trust for a decade alongside Illingworth and Rosanna Burcheri, who now works at Fidelity.  Illingworth left Artemis shortly after Edelsten and set up Goshawk in November 2023 with the backing of Christopher Mills' Harwood Capital Group.  Edelsten will now serve as chair of Goshawk's investment committee, which includes Illingworth and the former Vermeer team of Tim Gregory, James Rowsell and Charlie Fricker.  Simon Edelsten to retire from Artemis...

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

