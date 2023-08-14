Stock Spotlight: Siemens Energy wind turbine unit turnaround blown off course

Shares in the company have tumbled since its last peak on 22 June, according to data from Morningstar Direct, falling by nearly 40.3% to €13.60 per share to date, as investors lose faith in the turnaround story of the Spanish-based wind turbine maker.

In June, Siemens Energy said wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa - which the former took full control over in June - had found worse-than-expected quality flaws at its onshore wind turbines. After scrapping its annual profit guidance, the firm said these issues would cost €1bn to fix, while Jefferies has put estimates at €2bn.

In its fiscal Q3 earnings report last Monday (7 August), the manufacturer said it had booked €2.2bn in costs due to quality issues at its wind turbine unit, pushing its net loss for the year to around €4.5bn — significantly worse than previously expected.

Deep Dive: Renewables key to 'plug the chasm' in energy transition

Andrea Carzana, co-manager of the Aviva Investors Global Climate Transition Equity fund, which does not own a stake in the company, said the news of the firm's projected €4.5bn loss for this year further suggests these underlying issues were not being addressed.

Shares in the company have tumbled since its last peak on 22 June, according to data from Morningstar Direct, falling by nearly 40.3% to €13.60 per share year-to-date, as investors lose faith in the turnaround story of the Spanish-based wind turbine maker.

Although shares are trading way below the January 2021 highs, Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, noted they are still 50% above the 2022 lows, which he said may in part be due to the "massive" order backlog, ongoing strong order intake and modest net debt level.

Turnaround doubts

After three years of consecutive losses, Siemens Energy made a €4bn takeover bid last year for the final third of Siemens Gamesa shares and completed its takeover this summer, with plans to increase monitoring and initiate a turnaround to get operational and structural issues under control.

In January 2023, reviews at the unit revealed costly turbine problems, while the latest evaluation uncovered further quality deficiencies around rotor blades and gears for its latest onshore turbine models, the 4.X and 5.X, of which roughly 2,900 are in the field.

According to Carzana, it is not yet clear whether the company truly knows the full cost of fixing these newly discovered defects.

Last Monday (7 August), the company said the problems could be fixed during regular maintenance, but Siemens Gamesa CEO Jochen Eickholt admitted in the firm's results it had "sold turbines too quickly [that] had not been sufficiently tested".

On Friday (11 August), Eickholt said it had fixed quality issues at onshore wind turbines it was currently selling to customers, adding the group had made progress with its turnaround.

Stock Spotlight: Tailwinds on the horizon for Ørsted amid sustained project pipeline

While acknowledging the firm's current situation is "self-inflicted", Eickholt said market conditions were unfavourable for wind turbine manufacturers, as several had been experiencing losses as a result of rising inflation.

The uncertainty surrounding the company's wind farm business was what pushed Simon Edelsten, manager of the Mid Wynd International investment trust and Artemis Global Select fund, to exit its position in Siemens Energy.

"One of the issues we have found is that governments have postponed the energy infrastructure spend for so long that now they want to rush things. We are seeing problems emerge of kit not fully tested developing problems," said Edelsten.

"That makes us nervous as the management will find it hard to assess fully the costs of repair. We like sectors with tailwinds such as energy transition, but we have many other investments which benefit from this trend that are easier to manage."

Time to regain investor confidence

Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch has said the strong performance in other parts of the business gave him confidence in the company's "ability to put businesses back on a strong footing".

The firm's gas business has suffered execution issues in the past, where cost overruns led to projects being loss making or very low margin, Carzana noted.

The fact this has not been an issue in the last few years supports the CEO's confidence in the company's ability to turnaround the business, he said, although noting that the challenges in the wind business are different.

"[They are] much more structural and, in our view, not fully in management's control to address. Overall, at some point the firm will have to address the issues surrounding Siemens Gamesa, and for this there is no magic pill," he said.

According to Mould, it will take time for investors to fully trust the overhaul of the 4.X and 5.X turbines and the turnaround of Siemens Gamesa, although he said ongoing strong performance from the gas, grid and transformation operations could help to buy management time.

'Scars' of the energy play will linger in 2023

"However, they may need that time," he said. "A large number of onshore and offshore wind projects have been postponed or cancelled or seen utilities seek to renegotiate the terms.

"In many cases, subsidies are not proving enough to make the projects financially viable, especially as the price of raw materials such as steel and the cost of borrowing are going up, while the problems suffered by Siemens Gamesa raise the issue of wear and tear and higher inspection and repair costs."

Despite its woes, he argued the group was addressing an issue that "confronts us all the world over", namely an ongoing need for cheap, secure — and preferably renewable — sources of energy, through its power generation, transmission and storage capabilities.

"The potential for long-term service revenues is also considerable and such revenue streams are usually attractive to investors, because they can mean customers are sticky and margins are high," he said.

Troubles across the wider sector

The severity of quality issues at Siemens Gamesa was a blow to a sector that has been plagued by growing costs and supply chain disruption in the last 18 months, as Mould highlighted.

TPI Composites, a manufacturer of wind turbine blades, has also flagged a similar problem and its US-traded shares have collapsed to barely $6 a share from a peak near $80 in 2020, while shares in Denmark's Vestas Wind Systems also remain under pressure.

"Manufacturers and utilities alike still have work to do if they are to truly persuade investors that the economics of the industry truly work, with or without subsidies and taxpayer largesse," said AJ Bell's Mould.

Stock Spotlight: Aston Martin on track for growth amid turnaround

Aviva Investors' Carzana said there are structural issues associated with the broader renewable energy sector, particularly surrounding wind turbines, and as such many of Siemens Energy's competitors will likely be experiencing similar challenges.

"Turbines are becoming larger and more complex, which has led to an increased volume of defects with newer models. As a result, warranty expenses and claims are increasing across the industry, adding additional costs to these firm's profits and loss statements," he said.

"Furthermore, there are no guarantees that there will not be similar issues and defects with future wind turbines. This means the threat of future unforeseen costs remains a real concern for these companies."