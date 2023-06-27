Mid Wynd International swaps investment manager from Artemis to Lazard

After Simon Edelsten's retirement

(L-R) Louis Florentin-Lee and Barnaby Wilson will manage the portfolio.
(L-R) Louis Florentin-Lee and Barnaby Wilson will manage the portfolio.

The £400m Mid Wynd International investment trust has changed its investment manager from Artemis to Lazard, following a review.

Lazard will take over management responsibilities for the trust later this year, with global equity managers Barnaby Wilson and Louis Florentin-Lee responsible for managing the  portfolio. 

The move came after the trust's board said in February that it was looking to change its investment manager due to Alex Illingworth departing from Artemis, with head of global equities Simon Edelsten retiring at the end of the year.

Lazard said it will manage the trust consistent with the Lazard Global Quality Growth strategy, which launched in 2011. 

Simon Edelsten to retire from Artemis

The strategy aims to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantages that are expected to generate consistently high returns on capital and that can reinvest in their business to drive future growth. 

Russell Napier, chairman of Mid Wynd, said: "We are delighted to appoint Lazard and their Global Quality Growth team, headed by Louis Florentin-Lee and Barnaby Wilson, as managers of Mid Wynd. 

"We are impressed by the team's disciplined approach and the resilience of their relative returns through very different market conditions. 

"Identifying those companies that continue to invest at high rates of return for much longer periods than the market anticipates is an approach which the Board believes will continue to reward long-term investors."

Artemis managers pursue portfolio 'fit for the new normal'

Jeremy  Taylor, UK CEO of Lazard Asset Management, added: "We share a commitment to providing consistently excellent returns for our clients. Investing in companies with high financial  productivity that trade at attractive valuations is a hallmark of our investment approach. 

"We  are pleased to be able to bring this to Mid Wynd's extensive shareholder base and look forward  to partnering with Mid Wynd's Board to deliver strong investment results and increase  shareholder value."

