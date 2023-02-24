Simon Edelsten to retire from Artemis

Edelsten, 61, has been manager of the Artemis Global Select fund since he began at Artemis in 2011, and co-manager of the Mid Wynd investment trust since 2014.

Furthermore, Alex Illingworth, who co-manages the Mid Wynd trust and Artemis Global Select fund with Edelsten, will leave Artemis at the end of this month.

Replacing him is Alex Stanic, who will be appointed to the newly created role of head of global equities from 1 March, though Edelsten will continue to manage the funds with Stanic to ensure a smooth handover.

Stanic joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he led the global equity funds in the global specialist team, including the Global Unconstrained Equity fund.

Prior to his seven years at JPMAM, he worked as head of global equities at River & Mercantile, a division he set up in 2009.

Artemis said that it expects to appoint two more new members to the global equity team shortly, who will report to Stanic and work across the two funds and broader global equity mandates.

Stanic said: "I am very excited to be joining Artemis and developing the business's global equity capabilities even further. Simon and I have very similar investment styles and like many of the same stocks, so I am looking forward to working with him over the next few months before fully taking over Simon's fund management responsibilities."

Edelsten added: "I have been lucky to enjoy the support of Artemis over the past 12 years, building a global equity business, and I am confident the firm will continue to grow and evolve without losing its focus on delivering exemplary investment performance and service."

Chris Salih, investment trust research analyst at FundCalibre, described Stanic as an "experienced name" who has produced "strong returns" in his time at JPMAM

Salih agreed both managers had a similar style of investing, "albeit with lower turnover", and said Stanic's experience at both JPMAM and R&M in expanding teams will provide useful as new members are added.

He added that the ten month handover period should "offer investors some reassurances", and said that given this, the trust will retain its Elite Rating from FundCalibre.